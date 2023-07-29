Skip navigation
Australia sets record in 4x100m freestyle relay
July 29, 2023 09:00 AM
Australia continues its relay dominance by winning their 13th gold medal in the mixed 4x100m freestyle relay in a world record time of 3:18.83 at the 2023 FINA World Championships.
