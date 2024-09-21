 Skip navigation
NCAA Football: Buffalo at Northern Illinois
Buffalo beats No. 23 Northern Illinois 23-20 on Bellenfant’s field goal in OT
Syndication: Detroit Free Press
Mullings’ 2nd TD with 37 seconds left lifts No. 18 Michigan to 27-24 win over No. 11 USC
Kroger Queen City Championship presented by P&G 2024 - Round Three
Jeeno Thitikul maintains two-shot lead over Lydia Ko at Kroger Queen City

nbc_cfb_johnson1ydtd_240921.jpg
Johnson powers ahead for early 1-yard score
nbc_cfb_iowaint_240921.jpg
Higgins records INT to give Iowa early momentum
nbc_cfb_rivalries_240921.jpg
Why trophy games will define the new-look Big Ten

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Expect low-scoring affair in Iowa-Minnesota game

September 21, 2024 07:13 PM
In this BetMGM breakdown, Jay Croucher explains why he's betting the under in the Iowa-Minnesota matchup at Huntington Bank Stadium.