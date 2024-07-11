 Skip navigation
Top News

MLB: Cincinnati Reds at Pittsburgh Pirates
Saves and Steals: David Bednar nearing return
2022 American Century Championship - Round One
American Century Championship: Celebrity field, format, scoring and prize money
Image for https://images.rivals.com/image/upload/f_auto,q_auto,t_hero_desktop/ainl7akofw3j35im3woy
Recent commitments that could make big impacts as freshmen
  • Jason Jordan, Staff
    ,
  • Jason Jordan, Staff
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_roto_btealcararazjoker_240710.jpg
How to bet Wimbledon semifinals matchups
nbc_roto_btenbadpoy_40710.jpg
Can anyone take down Wembanyama as DPOY next year?
nbc_roto_btecolts_240710.jpg
Croucher: Bet on Colts, Taylor, Richardson upside

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Top News

MLB: Cincinnati Reds at Pittsburgh Pirates
Saves and Steals: David Bednar nearing return
2022 American Century Championship - Round One
American Century Championship: Celebrity field, format, scoring and prize money
Image for https://images.rivals.com/image/upload/f_auto,q_auto,t_hero_desktop/ainl7akofw3j35im3woy
Recent commitments that could make big impacts as freshmen
  • Jason Jordan, Staff
    ,
  • Jason Jordan, Staff
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_roto_btealcararazjoker_240710.jpg
How to bet Wimbledon semifinals matchups
nbc_roto_btenbadpoy_40710.jpg
Can anyone take down Wembanyama as DPOY next year?
nbc_roto_btecolts_240710.jpg
Croucher: Bet on Colts, Taylor, Richardson upside

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
View All Scores

Watch Now

Can Texans repeat as AFC South champions in 2024?

July 11, 2024 06:00 AM
The Bet the Edge crew takes an early look at the betting market for the AFC South title, discussing whether CJ Stroud and the Houston Texans can repeat as champions next season.
nbc_roto_btetexans_240710.jpg
3:35
Can Texans repeat as AFC South champions in 2024?
nbc_roto_btealcararazjoker_240710.jpg
3:23
How to bet Wimbledon semifinals matchups
nbc_roto_btenbadpoy_40710.jpg
5:01
Can anyone take down Wembanyama as DPOY next year?
nbc_roto_btecolts_240710.jpg
5:58
Croucher: Bet on Colts, Taylor, Richardson upside
nbc_bte_copaamericapreview_240708.jpg
2:19
Analyzing Copa America semifinal matchups
nbc_bte_spainvfranceeuros_240708.jpg
5:24
How to live bet Spain v. France in Euro semifinals
nbc_bte_alcarazvpaul_240708.jpg
5:04
Will Paul pull off the upset against Alcaraz?
nbc_roto_bte49ers_240703.jpg
6:13
Betting on 49ers ‘looks like trouble’
nbc_roto_bte76ers_240703.jpg
6:40
76ers too big a risk to bet to win NBA title?
nbc_roto_btewimbeldonmens_240703.jpg
4:25
Inside Djokovic’s path to Wimbledon title
