 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

GOLF: SEP 06 LPGA - Solheim Cup
How to watch: TV schedule for Solheim Cup
nbc_moto_chipost450_230917.jpg
Results and points after SuperMotocross 2023 Round 30 at Chicagoland Speedway
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
MLB: Texas Rangers at Cleveland Guardians
Mixing It Up: Giolito tweaks his slider, Stone leans on sinker

Top Clips

oly_atmsp_prefontaine_230917_1920x1080.jpg
Kovacs upsets Crouser in shot put with SB
nbc_pft_chiefsjagsv2_230917.jpg
Should Chiefs be ‘worried’ with offense thus far?
nbc_pft_lions_230918.jpg
Seahawks survive Lions’ late-game comeback

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

GOLF: SEP 06 LPGA - Solheim Cup
How to watch: TV schedule for Solheim Cup
nbc_moto_chipost450_230917.jpg
Results and points after SuperMotocross 2023 Round 30 at Chicagoland Speedway
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
MLB: Texas Rangers at Cleveland Guardians
Mixing It Up: Giolito tweaks his slider, Stone leans on sinker

Top Clips

oly_atmsp_prefontaine_230917_1920x1080.jpg
Kovacs upsets Crouser in shot put with SB
nbc_pft_chiefsjagsv2_230917.jpg
Should Chiefs be ‘worried’ with offense thus far?
nbc_pft_lions_230918.jpg
Seahawks survive Lions’ late-game comeback

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Examining NFL Week 3 openers

September 17, 2023 11:03 PM
Jay Croucher and Vaughn Dalzell take a detailed look at the where teams stand entering into their NFL Week 3 matchups.
Up Next
nbc_bte_brownsteelers_230917.jpg
3:57
Betting Browns vs. Steelers in NFL Week 2
Now Playing
nbc_bte_week3openers_230917.jpg
4:01
Examining NFL Week 3 openers
Now Playing
nbc_edge_bte_bestbets_230914.jpg
3:37
Falcons, Bengals lead best bets for NFL Week 2
Now Playing
nbc_edge_bte_purdymvp_230914.jpg
4:27
Purdy’s price to win MVP is ‘much too big’
Now Playing
nbc_edge_bte_dolphinspats_230914.jpg
5:12
Will Patriots defense be enough to stop Tua, MIA?
Now Playing
nbc_roto_btetnfminphi_230913.jpg
5:43
Vikings have weapons to keep pace with Eagles
Now Playing
nbc_roto_btetennflor_230913.jpg
2:58
Live betting is best with Tennessee vs. Florida
Now Playing
nbc_roto_btepennstill_230913.jpg
1:54
Penn State ‘cruising’ ahead of game vs. Illinois
Now Playing
nbc_edge_chargerstitans_230912.jpg
5:05
Betting Chargers vs. Titans in Week 2
Now Playing
nbc_roto_bteoroyflowers_230911.jpg
4:23
Ravens’ WR Flowers climbing the OROY market
Now Playing