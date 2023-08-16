How De Bruyne's injury affects Man City futures

Skip navigation
Search Query
Submit Search
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing
Top News
Daily guide to 2023 World Track and Field Championships
OlympicTalk
,
OlympicTalk
,
Dr. Diandra: Ty Gibbs’ rookie stats suggest a possible path to a future championship
Diandra Leslie-Pelecky
,
Diandra Leslie-Pelecky
,
Pickups of the Day: Time for Torkelson?
David Shovein
,
David Shovein
,
Top Clips
Chin helping change lives with Evans scholarship
Highlights: U.S. Amateur, Round of 64
Kligerman recaps eNASCAR iRacing Series: Michigan
Trending Teams
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
Profile
Profile
Login
Favorites
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
All Sports
All Sports
NFL
PFT
MLB
NBA
NHL
Soccer
Motors
NASCAR
College Football
College Basketball
Golf
Olympics
Tennis
Horse Racing
Cycling
WNBA
On Her Turf
Figure Skating
USFL
Dog Show
AA Bowl
Rugby
Rotoworld
Rotoworld
Fantasy Home
Fantasy Football
Football Draft Guide
Fantasy Baseball
Fantasy Basketball
Matthew Berry
Betting Home
Baseball Season Tools
Watch
Podcasts
Peacock
Telemundo Deportes
Paris 2024 Olympics
Team USA
Olympics
Golf Now
Golf Pass
Sports Engine
Search Query
Submit Search
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing
Top News
Daily guide to 2023 World Track and Field Championships
OlympicTalk
,
OlympicTalk
,
Dr. Diandra: Ty Gibbs’ rookie stats suggest a possible path to a future championship
Diandra Leslie-Pelecky
,
Diandra Leslie-Pelecky
,
Pickups of the Day: Time for Torkelson?
David Shovein
,
David Shovein
,
Top Clips
Chin helping change lives with Evans scholarship
Highlights: U.S. Amateur, Round of 64
Kligerman recaps eNASCAR iRacing Series: Michigan
Trending Teams
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
All Sports
NFL
PFT
MLB
NBA
NHL
Soccer
Motors
NASCAR
College Football
College Basketball
Golf
Olympics
Tennis
Horse Racing
Cycling
WNBA
On Her Turf
Figure Skating
USFL
Dog Show
AA Bowl
Rugby
Rotoworld
Fantasy Home
Fantasy Football
Football Draft Guide
Fantasy Baseball
Fantasy Basketball
Matthew Berry
Betting Home
Baseball Season Tools
Watch
Podcasts
Favorites
Profile
Peacock
Telemundo Deportes
Paris 2024 Olympics
Team USA
Olympics
Golf Now
Golf Pass
Sports Engine
Favorites
Profile
Login
Menu
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
Watch Now
How De Bruyne's injury affects Man City futures
August 16, 2023 05:58 PM
Jay Croucher and Drew Dinsick discuss how Kevin De Bruyne's injury affects Manchester City futures and which teams offer value to dethrone the reigning league champions on Bet the Edge.
Close Ad