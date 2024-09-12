Watch Now
Tennessee, Ole Miss are strong bets to make CFP
Vaughn Dalzell, Brad Thomas and Eric Froton discuss the teams they like to make the College Football Playoff, explaining why teams such as Tennessee and Ole Miss still hold betting value through Week 2.
Up Next
Tennessee, Ole Miss are strong bets to make CFP
Tennessee, Ole Miss are strong bets to make CFP
Vaughn Dalzell, Brad Thomas and Eric Froton discuss the teams they like to make the College Football Playoff, explaining why teams such as Tennessee and Ole Miss still hold betting value through Week 2.
Thomas: UK could be in trouble against UGA
Thomas: UK could be in trouble against UGA
Brad Thomas breaks down why he think Georgia will pay off for bettors against Kentucky in the spread and total points.
Alabama has some concerns heading into Wisconsin
Alabama has some concerns heading into Wisconsin
Eric Froton lays out his concerns about Alabama's rushing attack and pass protection as the Crimson Tide prepare to take on the Wisconsin Badgers.
Cowboys defense will test Saints retooled O-line
Cowboys defense will test Saints retooled O-line
Jay Croucher and Drew Dinsick look at the New Orleans Saints and whether their offensive line can hold up against the Dallas Cowboys pass rush and get enough long pass plays to cover the spread.
Should Dolphins be favored against Bills on TNF?
Should Dolphins be favored against Bills on TNF?
Jay Croucher and Drew Dinsick take a look at the line for Thursday Night Football and whether Miami move the ball on a conservative Buffalo defense.
Penix Jr. a name to track in NFL OROY odds
Penix Jr. a name to track in NFL OROY odds
Jay Croucher and Drew Dinsick lay out why bettors should take a long look at Michael Penix Jr. for NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year and what names they should cross off for the award.
Can the Rams be a ‘sneaky’ betting team?
Can the Rams be a 'sneaky' betting team?
Trevor Sikkema, Jay Croucher and Drew Dinsick discuss the Rams' loss to the Lions, particularly Matthew Stafford's outlook for the remainder of the season and Sean McVay's ability to get the most out of skill players.
‘Talented’ Chargers defense boosts betting stock
'Talented' Chargers defense boosts betting stock
Jay Croucher, Drew Dinsick and Trevor Sikkema discuss how the strong showing by the Los Angeles Chargers led by Joey Bosa, Khalil Mack and Joe Alt boosts their betting stock for the rest of the season.
What to make of Bears’ offensive woes vs. Titans
What to make of Bears' offensive woes vs. Titans
Jay Croucher and Drew Dinsick run through their NFL Week 1 takeaways, including the Bears' lack of offensive production against the Titans, the Giants' uninspiring showing against the Vikings more.