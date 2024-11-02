 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

ISU Grand Prix of Figure Skating - France
Amber Glenn hangs on for her first Grand Prix title in France
Minn_Illinois.jpg
Minnesota rallies to defeat No. 24 Illinois 25-17 for the Golden Gophers’ 4th straight win
2024 Breeders' Cup World Championships
Sierra Leone holds off Fierceness to win the Breeders’ Cup Classic

Top Clips

nbc_horse_fillyandmareturf_241102.jpg
Moira holds off field to win the Filly & Mare Turf
nbc_horse_flavienpratpostwinintv_241102.jpg
How Sierra Leone won the Breeders’ Cup Classic
nbc_pl_chadbrownpostwinintv_241102.jpg
Brown reflects on Sierra Leone’s BC Classic win

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

ISU Grand Prix of Figure Skating - France
Amber Glenn hangs on for her first Grand Prix title in France
Minn_Illinois.jpg
Minnesota rallies to defeat No. 24 Illinois 25-17 for the Golden Gophers’ 4th straight win
2024 Breeders' Cup World Championships
Sierra Leone holds off Fierceness to win the Breeders’ Cup Classic

Top Clips

nbc_horse_fillyandmareturf_241102.jpg
Moira holds off field to win the Filly & Mare Turf
nbc_horse_flavienpratpostwinintv_241102.jpg
How Sierra Leone won the Breeders’ Cup Classic
nbc_pl_chadbrownpostwinintv_241102.jpg
Brown reflects on Sierra Leone’s BC Classic win

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Rebel's Romance holds on to win the Turf

November 2, 2024 05:14 PM
Charlie Appleby's 6-year-old gelding makes his move on the final turn and held off a hard challenge from Rousham Park win the Breeders' Cup Turf.