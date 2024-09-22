Sullivan pushes his way into end zone for Iowa

Skip navigation
Search Query
Submit Search
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing
Top News
Cleveland Guardians clinch AL Central title when Royals lose to Giants
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Kyle Larson scores dominant Bristol win
Dustin Long
,
Dustin Long
,
IMSA Battle on the Bricks starting lineup: Bourdais takes first pole at Indianapolis
Nate Ryan
,
Nate Ryan
,
Top Clips
Ferentz reflects on Iowa’s second half turnaround
Hamlin: It’s ‘all offense’ after Bristol
Truex after missing Round of 12: ‘It’s on me’
Trending Teams
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
Profile
Profile
Login
Favorites
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
All Sports
All Sports
NFL
MLB
NBA
NHL
Soccer
Motors
NASCAR
College Football
Olympics
Golf
Fantasy Sports
WNBA
College Basketball
Paralympics
Tennis
Horse Racing
Cycling
On Her Turf
Figure Skating
Dog Show
All-American Bowl
Rugby
Rotoworld
Rotoworld
Fantasy Home
Betting Home
Fantasy Football
Football Player News
Matthew Berry
Fantasy Baseball
Baseball Player News
Baseball Season Tools
Fantasy Basketball
Basketball Player News
PFT
Golf Channel
Watch
Podcasts
Peacock
Betting Home
Telemundo Deportes
Paris 2024 Olympics
GolfNow
GolfPass
SportsEngine
NBC Sports Press Box
Search Query
Submit Search
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing
Top News
Cleveland Guardians clinch AL Central title when Royals lose to Giants
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Kyle Larson scores dominant Bristol win
Dustin Long
,
Dustin Long
,
IMSA Battle on the Bricks starting lineup: Bourdais takes first pole at Indianapolis
Nate Ryan
,
Nate Ryan
,
Top Clips
Ferentz reflects on Iowa’s second half turnaround
Hamlin: It’s ‘all offense’ after Bristol
Truex after missing Round of 12: ‘It’s on me’
Trending Teams
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
All Sports
NFL
MLB
NBA
NHL
Soccer
Motors
NASCAR
College Football
Olympics
Golf
Fantasy Sports
WNBA
College Basketball
Paralympics
Tennis
Horse Racing
Cycling
On Her Turf
Figure Skating
Dog Show
All-American Bowl
Rugby
Rotoworld
Fantasy Home
Betting Home
Fantasy Football
Football Player News
Matthew Berry
Fantasy Baseball
Baseball Player News
Baseball Season Tools
Fantasy Basketball
Basketball Player News
PFT
Golf Channel
Watch
Podcasts
Favorites
Profile
Peacock
Betting Home
Telemundo Deportes
Paris 2024 Olympics
GolfNow
GolfPass
SportsEngine
NBC Sports Press Box
Favorites
Profile
Login
Menu
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
Watch Now
Sullivan pushes his way into end zone for Iowa
September 21, 2024 10:26 PM
With help from his offensive line, Brendan Sullivan forces his way into the end zone for a 1-yard touchdown to extend Iowa's lead to 31-14 vs. Minnesota.
Close Ad