The Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches - Final Round
Inclement weather suspends Cognizant final round
Dakotah Lindwurm Fiona O’Keeffe Emily Sisson
U.S. athletes qualified for 2024 Paris Olympics
Caitlin Clark passes ‘Pistol’ Pete Maravich to break the NCAA DI scoring record

Coe talks long jump rule changes, T&F’s prestige
Skinns wrestling with putter at Cognizant Classic
Highlights: 2024 Paris-Nice, Stage 1

Clark passes Maravich as NCAA scoring leader

March 3, 2024 02:05 PM
Iowa star Caitlin Clark hits two free throws against Ohio State to take over the top spot on the NCAA’s all-time scoring list, men’s or women’s basketball, from LSU legend Pete Maravich.