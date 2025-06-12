 Skip navigation
Top News

Atlanta Braves v Milwaukee Brewers
Cardinals at Brewers Prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, betting trends, and stats for June 12
Chicago Cubs v Philadelphia Phillies
Pirates at Cubs Prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, betting trends, and stats for June 12
PGA: U.S. Open - First Round
After promising start, Rory McIlroy shoots 4-over 74 in first round of U.S. Open

Top Clips

nbc_roto_jacksonjobe_250612.jpg
Tigers’ Jobe to undergo Tommy John surgery
SimmsTrivia.jpg
Chris Simms fails at trivia about his dad, Phil
nbc_dps_ernieelsinterview_250612.jpg
Els: ‘U.S. Open is the toughest challenge’ in golf

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Top News

Top Clips

nbc_roto_jacksonjobe_250612.jpg
Tigers’ Jobe to undergo Tommy John surgery
SimmsTrivia.jpg
Chris Simms fails at trivia about his dad, Phil
nbc_dps_ernieelsinterview_250612.jpg
Els: ‘U.S. Open is the toughest challenge’ in golf

Watch Now

Coastal Carolina 'on par' with Arkansas, LSU

June 12, 2025 11:44 AM
Brad Thomas and Vaughn Dalzell place their bets on who they believe can take home the College Baseball World Series title, with LSU, Arkansas, and Coastal Carolina looming as favorites.

Latest Clips

01:22
Tigers’ Jobe to undergo Tommy John surgery
05:44
Chris Simms fails at trivia about his dad, Phil
15:46
Els: ‘U.S. Open is the toughest challenge’ in golf
02:34
Spaun takes a closer look at bogey-free Round 1
03:21
Unpacking McDaniel’s comments on Dolphins’ culture
02:41
Young’s stable footwork helps him into U.S. Open
02:03
JT reflects on advancement of golf footwear
02:00
Bennett in a ‘strong position’ to win Conn Smythe
05:11
Is Stanley Cup Final Game 4 must-win for Panthers?
01:33
Panthers on ‘rightful’ betting side for Game 4
02:16
Target the under in Pacers vs. Thunder Game 4
03:57
McIlroy gets in trouble at 4, survives with bogey
01:14
DeChambeau has zero-putt bogey on No. 12
01:21
Anthony a worthy longshot bet for AL ROTY
01:46
Man City a solid bet for FIFA Club World Cup Final
30:11
Belters from the 2024-25 Premier League season
12:50
Breen: Knicks have ‘no need’ to rush coach search
01:01
Lowry rescues par despite struggles with rough
02:04
Knicks have ‘no plan’ to replace Thibodeau
06:53
OKC can still ‘tire out’ IND despite 2-1 deficit
04:27
Unpacking Richardson’s ‘concerning’ offseason
14:01
PFT Draft: Top training camp storylines
04:17
Simms explains why Mahomes isn’t his No. 1 QB
06:36
Adams: Joining Rams was ‘what I needed’
10:30
Hunter, Thomas Jr. can be a ‘special’ combination
07:01
Jones reacts to Barkley hurdle on Madden cover
01:02
Rory drives his longest tee shot of ’25 at Oakmont
09:29
Rodgers looking to be a ‘servant leader’ with PIT
13:51
Evaluating potential of Rodgers-Metcalf connection
08:55
Steelers still need another offensive weapon