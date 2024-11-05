 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NCAA Football: South Carolina at Alabama
Alabama receiver/return man Cole Adams out for season with injury
Rolex Paris Masters 2024 - Day 7
Zverev dispatches Humbert in straight sets to win Paris Masters
NHL: St. Louis Blues at Seattle Kraken
Blues defenseman Philip Broberg will miss 4-6 weeks with an apparent right leg injury

Top Clips

nbc_pl_silvaintv_v2_241104.jpg
Silva: Fulham ‘deserved three points’ v. Brentford
nbc_pl_mw10allgoalsv2_241104.jpg
Premier League: Every goal from Matchweek 10
nbc_pl_plupdate_241104.jpg
PL Update: Fulham stun Brentford in stoppage time

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NCAA Football: South Carolina at Alabama
Alabama receiver/return man Cole Adams out for season with injury
Rolex Paris Masters 2024 - Day 7
Zverev dispatches Humbert in straight sets to win Paris Masters
NHL: St. Louis Blues at Seattle Kraken
Blues defenseman Philip Broberg will miss 4-6 weeks with an apparent right leg injury

Top Clips

nbc_pl_silvaintv_v2_241104.jpg
Silva: Fulham ‘deserved three points’ v. Brentford
nbc_pl_mw10allgoalsv2_241104.jpg
Premier League: Every goal from Matchweek 10
nbc_pl_plupdate_241104.jpg
PL Update: Fulham stun Brentford in stoppage time

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
All Scores

Watch Now

Analyzing top of Big Ten entering 2024-25 season

November 4, 2024 08:18 PM
The Big Ten College Countdown crew takes a look at the season ahead for the Big Ten men’s basketball teams with the highest expectations.