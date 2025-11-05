 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

MLB: Milwaukee Brewers at Chicago Cubs
Hoskins, Quintana to become free agents after Brewers decline 2026 options
Syndication: Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa QB Mark Gronowski’s running ability concerns No. 6 Oregon as much as his passing skills
nbc_rtf_dogpicks_251105.jpg
Report: Verge Ausberry’s promotion to athletic director made permanent by new LSU president

Top Clips

Van Gundy has ‘no idea’ how Morant situation ends
nbc_roto_zionv2_251105.jpg
NOP has no ‘immediate replacement’ for Williamson
nbc_csu_steelersdvscolts_251104.jpg
How did Steelers halt Colts’ offense in Week 9?

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

MLB: Milwaukee Brewers at Chicago Cubs
Hoskins, Quintana to become free agents after Brewers decline 2026 options
Syndication: Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa QB Mark Gronowski’s running ability concerns No. 6 Oregon as much as his passing skills
nbc_rtf_dogpicks_251105.jpg
Report: Verge Ausberry’s promotion to athletic director made permanent by new LSU president

Top Clips

Van Gundy has ‘no idea’ how Morant situation ends
nbc_roto_zionv2_251105.jpg
NOP has no ‘immediate replacement’ for Williamson
nbc_csu_steelersdvscolts_251104.jpg
How did Steelers halt Colts’ offense in Week 9?

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

How Buckeyes' Reese is a 'special player'

November 5, 2025 03:10 PM
Connor Rogers breaks down film of Ohio State's Arvell Reese, explaining why the explosive linebacker might be the "best defensive prospect in next year's draft."

Related Videos

nbc_rtf_dogpicks_251105.jpg
05:13
LSU, Iowa, FSU, BYU lead underdog picks
nbc_rtf_oregoniowa_251105.jpg
04:39
Oregon has ‘something to prove’ vs. Iowa
nbc_rtf_wakevirginia_251105.jpg
03:14
Virginia needs to ‘take care of business’ vs. Wake
nbc_rtf_imaginethat_251105.jpg
11:21
Can Texas, FSU end season on winning streaks?
nbc_rtf_texastechbyu_251105.jpg
03:15
BYU vs. Texas Tech headlines Week 11
nbc_rtf_freezefired_251105.jpg
06:52
Freeze’s Auburn firing felt ‘inevitable’
nbc_rtf_cfpreax_251105.jpg
15:02
Analyzing the first CFP rankings of 2025
nbc_roto_lsuvsbama_251105.jpg
02:16
Take Bama over LSU, bet on Tigers WR Anderson
nbc_roto_osuvspurdue_251105.jpg
01:54
Pick Ohio State to cover against Purdue
nbc_roto_indianavspsu_251105.jpg
01:48
Indiana rush game to dominate Penn State defense
nbc_roto_bte_week11bestbets_251105.jpg
01:58
CFB Week 11 best bets: Indiana win, PSU WR Hudson
nbc_roto_bte_navynd_251105.jpg
02:03
‘No reason’ to fade Notre Dame against Navy
MarylandFanFest.jpg
01:52
Maryland’s fan fest brings community together
nbc_cfb_navyndrivalry_251105.jpg
02:49
Inside the Notre Dame vs. Navy football rivalry
nbc_pff_notredamevsnavy_251105.jpg
01:24
Notre Dame’s rushing attack could sink Navy
nbc_pff_cfpbracket_251105.jpg
01:47
Ohio State, Indiana top seeds in PFF CFP bracket
nbc_pff_biletnikoffaward_251105.jpg
01:23
OSU’s Tate, Smith favorites for Biletnikoff Award
nbc_cfb_psuouhl_251101.jpg
04:29
Highlights: Sayin and Ohio State stomp Penn State
MichiganvsPurdueMPX.jpg
04:59
HLs: Marshall powers Michigan to win vs. Purdue
nbc_rtf_helmetstickers_251101.jpg
01:46
SMU, Mississippi State lead top Week 10 showings
nbc_rtf_ugaamerican_251101.jpg
04:00
Georgia survives vs. Florida in wild week of CFB
nbc_rtf_accnotredame_251101.jpg
02:05
What can Notre Dame do to fix kicking issues?
nbc_cfb_uscvsnebraska_251101.jpg
14:14
Highlights: USC comes up clutch vs. Nebraska
nbc_rtf_miamiloss_251101.jpg
01:50
Miami ‘all but eliminated’ from CFP conversation
nbc_rtf_texasvandy_251101.jpg
03:41
Arch looked more ‘confident’ in Vanderbilt win
nbc_rtf_osusayin_251101.jpg
04:00
Is Sayin the Heisman favorite after Week 10?
nbc_cfb_rileyintv_251101.jpg
59
Riley: USC defense ‘gave us a chance to win’
nbc_cfb_uscfourthdownstop_251101.jpg
01:15
Johnson gets tripped up and USC hangs on
nbc_cfb_uscsecondtouchdown_251101.jpg
01:08
USC flea flicker helps set up Miller touchdown
nbc_cfb_usctouchdownandtwopoint_251101.jpg
01:31
Maiava takes it himself for TD vs. Nebraska

Latest Clips

Van Gundy has ‘no idea’ how Morant situation ends
nbc_roto_zionv2_251105.jpg
01:35
NOP has no ‘immediate replacement’ for Williamson
nbc_csu_steelersdvscolts_251104.jpg
09:19
How did Steelers halt Colts’ offense in Week 9?
nbc_csu_draftkingsmidszn_251104.jpg
04:55
Simms reveals midseason NFL award picks
nbc_dps_daverobertsinterview_251105.jpg
11:30
Roberts reflects on back-to-back World Series wins
nbc_dps_philjacksonandsamsmithinterview_251105.jpg
11:33
Jackson, Smith break down ‘Masters of the Game’
nbc_roto_kyler_murray_251105.jpg
01:27
What Murray’s injury means for Brissett’s outlook
nbc_roto_hall_251105.jpg
01:15
Hall a bright spot in a ‘lost’ season for Jets
nbc_roto_stroud_251105.jpg
01:31
Fantasy fallout of Stroud’s injury for Texans
nbc_ffhh_adonaimitchell_251105.jpg
02:22
WR Mitchell ‘gets to play’ in weak Jets offense
nbc_ffhh_rashidshaheed_251105.jpg
10:23
Seahawks acquiring WR Shaheed is ‘pretty exciting’
nbc_ffhh_brockbowers_251105.jpg
04:02
Will Bowers benefit from Raiders trading Meyers?
nbc_ffhh_jakobimeyers_251105.jpg
07:33
Impact of Jaguars acquiring WR Meyers from Raiders
nbc_ffhh_nyjets_251105.jpg
05:46
Why did Jets trade away CB Gardner, DT Williams?
nbc_ffhh_draftkings_251105.jpg
01:08
Bet on Mayfield, Stafford, Jackson to win NFL MVP
nbc_fnia_coltsexposedv2_251105.jpg
02:51
Did the Steelers expose the Colts’ weaknesses?
nbc_fnia_tradewinnersv2_251105.jpg
08:12
BAL, NYJ among head-scratchers from trade deadline
nbc_golf_clementeintvv2_251105.jpg
06:24
Clemente calls turning pro ‘a long time coming’
nbc_nba_coreyintvpart2_251105.jpg
08:53
Kispert: Wizards have “a lot to be excited about”
nbc_fnia_steelers_chargers_251105.jpg
05:46
LAC offensive line injuries raise concerns vs. PIT
nbc_dps_albertbreer_251105.jpg
18:59
Breer: Cowboys can take ‘a big swing in 2026'
nbc_nba_coreyintvpart1_251105.jpg
12:02
Wizards’ Kispert unpacks early basketball career
GettyImages-1608339864_copy.jpg
10:26
Debating the future of the LPGA Tour
nbc_nba_pick6dksegment_251105.jpg
04:58
Lakers’ Doncic is a ‘comfortable pick’ vs Spurs
nbc_nba_buyholdsellwesternconference_251105.jpg
10:00
Buy, hold or sell: Spurs, Trail Blazers, Lakers
nbc_nba_buyholdsell_251105.jpg
09:25
Buy, hold or sell: 76ers, Bulls and Magic
nbc_fnia_teams_trust_251105.jpg
07:22
Seahawks, Steelers among most trustworthy teams
nbc_golf_rorypresserreax_251105.jpg
11:11
McIlroy calls LIV’s move to 72 holes ‘peculiar’
nbc_soc_usaburkinafasou17_251105.jpg
10:01
U-17 HLs: USA 1, Burkina Faso 0 (En Español)
nbc_fnia_chiefs_251105.jpg
05:06
Harrison: Chiefs offense is too ‘one-dimensional’