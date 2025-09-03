 Skip navigation
Top News

Amgen Irish Open Golf Championship 2025 - Pro Am
Rory McIlroy with one eye on Bethpage as he plays Irish Open
WNBA: SEP 01 Atlanta Dream at Connecticut Sun
What WNBA games are on this week? 2025 WNBA Schedule, dates, how to watch for September 1-7
NFC Wild Card Playoffs: Washington Commanders v Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Baker Mayfield, Travis Kelce, Geno Smith headline Week 1’s Regression Files

Top Clips

nbc_pff_ravensbills_250903.jpg
Key players to watch: Ravens vs. Bills
nbc_pft_preseasonawards_v2_250903.jpg
PFT preseason awards: OROY, DROY, MVP, more
nbc_pft_travishunter_250903.jpg
Hunter’s main focus will be offensive

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Watch Now

Impact players: Boston College vs. Michigan State

September 3, 2025 10:45 AM
Pro Football Focus looks into the key players and storylines to watch as Boston College heads to East Lansing to take on Michigan state in primetime on NBC.

nbc_rtf_unctcupreview_250831.jpg
03:34
What to expect in Belichick’s North Carolina debut
nbc_rtf_bamafsureax_250830.jpg
02:41
Alabama stumbles in Week 1 loss to Florida State
nbc_rtf_firstimpressions_250831.jpg
05:40
Underwood, Aguilar make strong first impressions
nbc_rtf_osutexasreax_250831.jpg
09:59
Manning, Texas fall to Ohio State in great matchup
nbc_cfb_genesismichigannewmex_250830.jpg
10:56
Highlights: Michigan powers past New Mexico
nbc_cfb_texosufox_250830.jpg
04:54
Highlights: Ohio State stifles QB Manning, Texas
nbc_cfb_michiganpostint_250830.jpg
01:57
Moore, Haynes and Hillman reflect on ‘team win’
nbc_cfb_michiganruntd_250830.jpg
03:27
Haynes’ 59-yarder sets up third TD against UNM
nbc_cfb_nmtouchdown2_250830.jpg
01:11
New Mexico’s Thomas catches second TD vs. Michigan
nbc_cfb_bamafsurecap_250830.jpg
02:11
Has Alabama lost swagger under DeBoer?
nbc_cfb_texosurecap_250830.jpg
01:40
Ohio State outlasts Texas in Week 1 showdown
nbc_cfb_michigantd3_250830.jpg
01:38
Underwood hits Klein for first career TD pass
nbc_cfb_nmtrickplay_250830.jpg
57
New Mexico scores on crazy trick play vs. Michigan
nbc_cfb_michiganint_250830.jpg
01:01
Guy capitalizes with acrobatic interception
nbc_cfb_michigantd2_250830.jpg
01:01
Haynes scores his second TD vs. New Mexico
nbc_cfb_michigantd1_250830.jpg
01:38
Haynes breaks free for Michigan’s first TD of 2025
MichiganCFPOdds.jpg
01:22
Evaluating Michigan’s path to CFP
nbc_cfb_texasprobs_250830.jpg
01:37
Unpacking Arch’s struggles vs. Ohio State
nbc_cfb_westillvsill_250829.jpg
06:39
Highlights: Illinois dominates Western Illinois
nbc_cfb_altmyercomp_250829.jpg
05:15
HLs: Altmyer throws three TDs vs. Western Illinois
nbc_cfb_altmyerintv_250829.jpg
01:11
Altmyer ‘excited’ for season after Week 1 win
nbc_cfb_bretbielema_250829.jpg
33
Bielema breaks down Illinois’ Week 1 win
nbc_cfb_puntreturntd_250829.jpg
01:59
Beatty takes electric punt return to the house
nbc_cfb_texasosudiscussion_250829.jpg
02:44
Storylines to watch in Texas vs. Ohio State
nbc_cfb_illifourthtouchdown_250829.jpg
01:44
Bowick catches second TD vs. Western Illinois
nbc_cfb_thirdillitouchdown_250829.jpg
01:14
Laughery explodes for 25-yard TD vs. WIU
nbc_cfb_illinoisturnover_250829.jpg
01:44
Jacas’ forced fumble sets Illinois up
nbc_cfb_secondillitouchdown_250829.jpg
01:15
Bowick gives Illinois a 14-point lead
nbc_cfb_draftkingsv2_250829.jpg
02:01
Illinois an intriguing longshot bet to make CFP
nbc_cfb_illinoisfirsttouchdown_250829.jpg
01:07
Altmyer finds Arkin for first Illini TD of season

nbc_pff_ravensbills_250903.jpg
01:49
Key players to watch: Ravens vs. Bills
nbc_pft_preseasonawards_v2_250903.jpg
07:13
PFT preseason awards: OROY, DROY, MVP, more
nbc_pft_travishunter_250903.jpg
02:11
Hunter’s main focus will be offensive
nbc_pft_ravenspressure_250903.jpg
06:09
Simms: Ravens are ‘clearly’ most talented AFC team
nbc_pft_mcdermott_250903.jpg
12:48
Clock is ticking on McDermott’s shot with Allen
nbc_pft_powerrankings_250903.jpg
04:01
PFT Power Rankings: Eagles atop throne in Week 1
nbc_pft_brianspeech_250903.jpg
04:54
Schottenheimer encourages Cowboys to ‘play free’
nbc_pft_biggestchallengebrian_250903.jpg
05:43
Jones will be biggest challenge for Schottenheimer
nbc_pft_brianscho_250903.jpg
05:45
Why Cowboys made Schottenheimer head coach
nbc_pft_nicksir_250903.jpg
13:08
Sirianni downplays banner to keep Eagles focused
nbc_wnba_topplays_250903.jpg
02:54
Highlights: Valkyries stay hot, Mercury tops Fever
nbc_nas_worldwidetechpromo_250902.jpg
30
Heroes, hopefuls, hot heads gather at WWT Raceway
nbc_bwoa_moroojomo_250901.jpg
10:41
Ojomo’s Nigerian upbringing inspires his ambition
nbc_cyc_vueltastage10_250902.jpg
33:33
Highlights: 2025 Vuelta a España Stage 10
nbc_roto_jeremiahjackson_250902.jpg
01:32
Orioles’ Jackson ‘needs’ to be on fantasy radars
nbc_roto_paytontolle_250902.jpg
01:29
Add Tolle despite concerns with innings, schedule
nbc_roto_jacksonmerrillv2_250902.jpg
01:29
Fantasy impact of Merrill’s return, Bogaerts to IL
nbc_roto_jaylenwarren_250902.jpg
01:35
Warren will start season as primary back
nbc_ffhh_tetargets_v2_250902.jpg
07:02
Week 1 waiver wire TEs: Strange, Smith rise to top
nbc_smx_biggestcrashes_250902.jpg
04:28
Biggest crashes of the 2025 Pro Motocross season
nbc_wnba_nylibertysite_250902.jpg
14:55
Liberty in tough spot but shouldn’t panic yet
nbc_roto_matthewstafford_250902.jpg
01:34
Rams’ Stafford in ‘bad spot’ vs. Texans in Week 1
nbc_roto_tyreekhill_250902.jpg
01:23
Dolphins’ Hill a fantasy ‘bargain’ despite risks
nbc_plp_generationxgpartc_250902.jpg
07:51
‘Brilliant’ Bournemouth take care of Spurs
nbc_roto_ajbrown_250902.jpg
01:31
Brown a fantasy bargain depending on targets
nbc_plp_generationxgparta_250902.jpg
19:46
Analyzing Liverpool’s tactical victory v. Arsenal
nbc_wnba_lvvmin_250902.jpg
15:00
Wilson, Collier battle for MVP as Aces face Lynx
nbc_ffhh_draftresults_250902.jpg
13:36
Superflex draft analysis: Comparing depth, values
nbc_ffhh_lastcall_250902.jpg
01:07
NFL MVP odds: Daniels, Mahomes can challenge Lamar
nbc_ffhh_waiverqbs_250902.jpg
04:09
Prioritize Young, Penix Jr. among waiver wire QBs