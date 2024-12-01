 Skip navigation
10 Takeaways from Week 14: Michigan stuns Ohio State, Miami stumbles and Georgia survives
Wisner has career day as No. 3 Texas advances to SEC title game with 17-7 win over No. 20 Texas A&M
Rourke throws record-tying 6 TD passes as No. 10 Indiana beats Purdue 66-0 and awaits CFP fate

Every Gabriel throw and run from win vs. UW
Highlights: Oregon stays perfect, tops Washington
Allen says he and McDermott have ‘grown together’

Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
Highlights: Michigan pulls off upset of Ohio State

December 1, 2024 12:00 AM
Michigan managed one of the most surprising victories in the history of "The Game," walking out of Ohio Stadium with a victory that led to a post-game skirmish.