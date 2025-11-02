 Skip navigation
Top News

Syndication: The Knoxville News-Sentinel
Mateer runs for decisive TD, leads No. 18 Oklahoma over No. 14 Tennessee 33-27
NCAA Football: Georgia Tech at North Carolina State
Scott, Bailey power NC State to 48-36 upset of No. 8 Georgia Tech for Yellow Jackets’ 1st loss
MLB: World Series-Los Angeles Dodgers at Toronto Blue Jays
Smith’s homer in 11th lifts Dodgers over Blue Jays 5-4 to become first repeat champion in 25 years

nbc_cfb_psuouhl_251101.jpg
Highlights: Sayin and Ohio State stomp Penn State
MichiganvsPurdueMPX.jpg
HLs: Marshall powers Michigan to win vs. Purdue
nbc_rtf_helmetstickers_251101.jpg
SMU, Mississippi State lead top Week 10 showings

Top News

Highlights: USC comes up clutch vs. Nebraska

November 1, 2025 11:10 PM
USC used a huge second half to surge past Nebraska in a game that saw Cornhuskers quarterback Dylan Raiola leave and not return with injury.

nbc_cfb_psuouhl_251101.jpg
04:29
Highlights: Sayin and Ohio State stomp Penn State
MichiganvsPurdueMPX.jpg
04:59
HLs: Marshall powers Michigan to win vs. Purdue
nbc_rtf_helmetstickers_251101.jpg
01:46
SMU, Mississippi State lead top Week 10 showings
nbc_rtf_ugaamerican_251101.jpg
04:00
Georgia survives vs. Florida in wild week of CFB
nbc_rtf_accnotredame_251101.jpg
02:05
What can Notre Dame do to fix kicking issues?
nbc_rtf_miamiloss_251101.jpg
01:50
Miami ‘all but eliminated’ from CFP conversation
nbc_rtf_texasvandy_251101.jpg
03:41
Arch looked more ‘confident’ in Vanderbilt win
nbc_rtf_osusayin_251101.jpg
04:00
Is Sayin the Heisman favorite after Week 10?
nbc_cfb_rileyintv_251101.jpg
59
Riley: USC defense ‘gave us a chance to win’
nbc_cfb_uscfourthdownstop_251101.jpg
01:15
Johnson gets tripped up and USC hangs on
nbc_cfb_uscsecondtouchdown_251101.jpg
01:08
USC flea flicker helps set up Miller touchdown
nbc_cfb_usctouchdownandtwopoint_251101.jpg
01:31
Maiava takes it himself for TD vs. Nebraska
nbc_cfb_nebraskafourthdownstop_251101.jpg
35
Nebraska stops USC on big fourth down
nbc_cfb_playoffrankings_251101.jpg
02:52
Auerbach breaks down current CFP bracket
nbc_cfb_nebraskasecondtouchdown_251101.jpg
01:06
Nebraska’s Johnson hits the gap and scores vs. USC
nbc_cfb_nebraskafirsttouchdown_251101.jpg
51
Raiola hits Key for TD in Blackout Game vs. USC
nbc_cfb_altmyercomp_251101.jpg
03:07
HLs: Altmyer accounts for five TDs vs. Rutgers
nbc_cfb_pgbeilemaintv_251101.jpg
56
Bielema: ILL showed ‘competitive spirit’ vs. RU
nbc_cfb_illinoisrutgershl_251101.jpg
09:12
Highlights: Altmyer leads Illinois past Rutgers
nbc_cfb_uofitd5_251101.jpg
42
Altmyer slings fourth TD pass to Dixon
nbc_cfb_uofitd4_251101.jpg
37
Altmyer and Clement connect for impressive TD
nbc_cfb_htcoachcarousel_251101.jpg
02:58
Ranking the open Power 4 head coach jobs
nbc_cfb_uofitd3_251101.jpg
01:13
Beatty scores Illinois’ third TD vs. Rutgers
nbc_cfb_uofitd2_251101.jpg
51
Altmyer scores TD on crafty trick play vs. Rutgers
nbc_cfb_rutgersint_251101.jpg
26
Rutgers’ Gnago intercepts Altmyer’s tipped pass
nbc_cfb_uofitd1_251101.jpg
51
Altmyer rolls out and finds Feagin for touchdown
nbc_cfb_nwryanfieldrebuild_251030.jpg
04:05
Behind the scenes of Northwestern’s new Ryan Field
nbc_bte_ndbc_251030.jpg
02:06
Notre Dame ‘could punish’ BC in rivalry matchup
nbc_bte_miamismu_251030.jpg
01:50
Dalzell: Miami ‘should cause problems’ for SMU
nbc_bte_vanderbilttexas_251030.jpg
01:39
Vandy vs. Texas ‘feels like an elimination game’

levito.jpg
08:16
Levito finishes second at Skate Canada
nbc_nba_houbos_2minhl_251101.jpg
01:59
Highlights: KD, Rockets crush Celtics on the road
figs_for_mpx.jpg
08:27
Tennell claims fourth at Skate Canada after free
nbc_nba_orlwsh_2minhl_251101.jpg
01:59
Highlights: Magic rout Wizards in easy road win
nbc_nas_xfinityphx_251101.jpg
09:59
Highlights: Xfinity Series at Phoenix on The CW
nbc_hoc_ndmichmensv2_251101.jpg
10:13
HLs: Notre Dame falls in OT vs. No. 2 Michigan
nbc_nba_gswvsind_251101.jpg
01:57
HLs: Pacers rally, down Warriors for first win
nbc_cfb_indianamd_251101.jpg
05:00
Highlights: Indiana dominates Maryland
nbc_horse_fmturf_251101.jpg
02:21
Gezora surges to BC Filly & Mare Turf win
nbc_nba_minvscha_251101.jpg
02:00
HLs: Randle, Gobert power Wolves past Hornets
nbc_nba_sacmil_2minhl_251101.jpg
02:00
Highlights: Kings edge Bucks in dramatic finish
nbc_horse_dirtmile_251101.jpg
03:53
Nysos wins thrilling BC Dirt Mile in photo finish
nbc_horse_breederscupmile_251101.jpg
03:47
Notable Speech surges to win Breeders’ Cup Mile
nbc_pl_update_251101.jpg
14:28
PL Update: Chelsea smother Spurs; Arsenal impress
nbc_horse_longinestrophypres_251101.jpg
02:26
2025 Breeders’ Cup Classic trophy presentation
nbc_horse_longlines_252201.jpg
03:50
Forever Young hangs on for BC Classic win
nbc_horse_yahagiintv_251101.jpg
01:55
Yahagi talks about Forever Young’s Classic win
nbc_rugby_irevnz_251101.jpg
11:49
Autumn Nations Series Highlights: NZL 26, IRE 13
nbc_pl_livavl_251101.jpg
11:18
Extended HLs: Liverpool v. Aston Villa MWK 10
oly_fsmen_iliamalininshort_251101.jpg
05:22
Malinin dominates short program at Skate Canada
nbc_horse_kornackifour_251101.jpg
01:16
Sierra Leone fighting against history in Classic
nbc_horse_turf_251101.jpg
02:45
Ethical Diamond scores upset win in BC Turf
nbc_pl_livgoal2_251101.jpg
01:30
Gravenberch doubles Liverpool’s lead over Villa
nbc_horse_distaff_251101.jpg
02:58
Scylla routs the field in Breeders’ Cup Distaff
nbc_pl_livgoal1_251101.jpg
01:21
Salah capitalizes on Martinez’s howler
nbc_horse_kornackithree_251101.jpg
02:13
Lukas’ impact on the Breeders’ Cup with Kornacki
nbc_horse_sprint_251101.jpg
01:30
Bentornato pulls away to win Breeders’ Cup Sprint
nbc_horse_kornackitwo_251101.jpg
02:13
2025 Breeders’ Cup Sprint’s David vs. Goliath
nbc_pl_totche_251101.jpg
08:13
Extended HLs: Spurs v. Chelsea Matchweek 10
nbc_horse_turfsprint_251101.jpg
01:12
Shisospicy speeds to Breeders’ Cup Turf Sprint win