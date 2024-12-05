 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Linkon Cure 13.JPG
Tight End Linkon Cure Honored as a 2025 Navy All-American
AUTO: OCT 27 NASCAR Cup Series Straight Talk Wireless 400
Kaulig Racing announces competition moves for 2025 NASCAR Cup season
Olympics: Baseball-Men Round 2 - USA-JPN
Japanese right-hander Koyo Aoyagi posted and available to MLB teams until Jan. 17

Top Clips

nbc_golf_rydercup_241205.jpg
Chamblee: Pay ‘corrupts’ Ryder Cup participation
nbc_golf_nedbankandhoma_241205.jpg
Highlights: Nedbank Golf Challenge, Round 1
nbc_ffhh_catcherhatelist_241205.jpg
Lower fantasy expectations for Metcalf, Kincaid

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Linkon Cure 13.JPG
Tight End Linkon Cure Honored as a 2025 Navy All-American
AUTO: OCT 27 NASCAR Cup Series Straight Talk Wireless 400
Kaulig Racing announces competition moves for 2025 NASCAR Cup season
Olympics: Baseball-Men Round 2 - USA-JPN
Japanese right-hander Koyo Aoyagi posted and available to MLB teams until Jan. 17

Top Clips

nbc_golf_rydercup_241205.jpg
Chamblee: Pay ‘corrupts’ Ryder Cup participation
nbc_golf_nedbankandhoma_241205.jpg
Highlights: Nedbank Golf Challenge, Round 1
nbc_ffhh_catcherhatelist_241205.jpg
Lower fantasy expectations for Metcalf, Kincaid

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

College football wants 'arguments' about Miami

December 5, 2024 01:36 PM
The Dan Le Batard Show dives into the latest College Football Playoff rankings, explaining why the NCAA likes to see the "arguments" about Miami and Alabama.