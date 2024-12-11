2025 NFL Draft profile: Colorado QB Sanders

Skip navigation
Search Query
Submit Search
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing
Top News
Jakob Ingebrigtsen breaks Yared Nuguse’s indoor mile world record; 2 world records in 16 seconds
Nick Zaccardi
,
Nick Zaccardi
,
How to watch Philadelphia Eagles 2025 Super Bowl LIX parade: Schedule, TV/stream info, route, start time
David Lazar
,
David Lazar
,
Supercross 2025 Round 6 in Detroit: How to watch Saturday’s daytime race, start times, schedule, TV info
Dan Beaver
,
Dan Beaver
,
Top Clips
How Detroit course impacts Round 6 best bets
Anstie not showing any weakness in Tampa Bay
Stewart hungry for more after first Supercross win
Trending Teams
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
All Sports
All Sports
NFL
MLB
NBA
NHL
Soccer
Motors
NASCAR
College Football
Olympics
Golf
Fantasy Sports
WNBA
Men’s College Basketball
Women’s College Basketball
Paralympics
Tennis
Horse Racing
Cycling
On Her Turf
Figure Skating
Dog Show
Rugby
Navy All-American Bowl
WWE
Rotoworld
Rotoworld
Fantasy Home
Betting Home
Fantasy Football
Football Player News
Matthew Berry
Fantasy Baseball
Baseball Player News
Fantasy Basketball
Basketball Player News
PFT
Golf Channel
Watch
Podcasts
Peacock
Betting Home
Milan Cortina 2026 Olympics
Telemundo Deportes
GolfNow
GolfPass
NBC Sports NOW
SportsEngine
NBC Sports Press Box
Search Query
Submit Search
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing
Top News
Jakob Ingebrigtsen breaks Yared Nuguse’s indoor mile world record; 2 world records in 16 seconds
Nick Zaccardi
,
Nick Zaccardi
,
How to watch Philadelphia Eagles 2025 Super Bowl LIX parade: Schedule, TV/stream info, route, start time
David Lazar
,
David Lazar
,
Supercross 2025 Round 6 in Detroit: How to watch Saturday’s daytime race, start times, schedule, TV info
Dan Beaver
,
Dan Beaver
,
Top Clips
How Detroit course impacts Round 6 best bets
Anstie not showing any weakness in Tampa Bay
Stewart hungry for more after first Supercross win
Trending Teams
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
All Sports
NFL
MLB
NBA
NHL
Soccer
Motors
NASCAR
College Football
Olympics
Golf
Fantasy Sports
WNBA
Men’s College Basketball
Women’s College Basketball
Paralympics
Tennis
Horse Racing
Cycling
On Her Turf
Figure Skating
Dog Show
Rugby
Navy All-American Bowl
WWE
Rotoworld
Fantasy Home
Betting Home
Fantasy Football
Football Player News
Matthew Berry
Fantasy Baseball
Baseball Player News
Fantasy Basketball
Basketball Player News
PFT
Golf Channel
Watch
Podcasts
Favorites
Favorites
Profile
Peacock
Betting Home
Milan Cortina 2026 Olympics
Telemundo Deportes
GolfNow
GolfPass
NBC Sports NOW
SportsEngine
NBC Sports Press Box
Profile
Login or Create Profile
Profile
Login or Create Profile
Favorites
Menu
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
Watch Now
2025 NFL Draft profile: Colorado QB Sanders
December 11, 2024 07:39 AM
Pro Football Focus takes a look at the player profile for one of the top QB prospects in the NFL draft, Colorado's Shedeur Sanders.
Close Ad
Add favorite players, teams, and leagues with an NBCUniversal Profile
Continue