2025 NFL Draft profile: Colorado QB Sanders

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Jakob Ingebrigtsen
Jakob Ingebrigtsen breaks Yared Nuguse’s indoor mile world record; 2 world records in 16 seconds
Jason Kelce's EPIC Speech at the Eagles Super Bowl Parade Philadelphia Eagles
How to watch Philadelphia Eagles 2025 Super Bowl LIX parade: Schedule, TV/stream info, route, start time
Seattle Supercross numbers
Supercross 2025 Round 6 in Detroit: How to watch Saturday’s daytime race, start times, schedule, TV info
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,

Top Clips

Sexton.jpg
How Detroit course impacts Round 6 best bets
nbc_smx_30board_250213.jpg
Anstie not showing any weakness in Tampa Bay
nbc_smx_malcolmintv_250213.jpg
Stewart hungry for more after first Supercross win

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Jakob Ingebrigtsen
Jakob Ingebrigtsen breaks Yared Nuguse’s indoor mile world record; 2 world records in 16 seconds
Jason Kelce's EPIC Speech at the Eagles Super Bowl Parade Philadelphia Eagles
How to watch Philadelphia Eagles 2025 Super Bowl LIX parade: Schedule, TV/stream info, route, start time
Seattle Supercross numbers
Supercross 2025 Round 6 in Detroit: How to watch Saturday’s daytime race, start times, schedule, TV info
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,

Top Clips

Sexton.jpg
How Detroit course impacts Round 6 best bets
nbc_smx_30board_250213.jpg
Anstie not showing any weakness in Tampa Bay
nbc_smx_malcolmintv_250213.jpg
Stewart hungry for more after first Supercross win

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

2025 NFL Draft profile: Colorado QB Sanders

December 11, 2024 07:39 AM
Pro Football Focus takes a look at the player profile for one of the top QB prospects in the NFL draft, Colorado's Shedeur Sanders.