Syndication: Austin American-Statesman
Wisner has career day as No. 3 Texas advances to SEC title game with 17-7 win over No. 20 Texas A&M
rourke_win.jpg
Rourke throws record-tying 6 TD passes as No. 10 Indiana beats Purdue 66-0 and awaits CFP fate
Gabriel_WAS.jpg
Gabriel throws for 2 TDs and runs for another, No. 1 Oregon routs rival Washington 49-21

osu_mich.jpg
Highlights: Michigan pulls off upset of Ohio State
nbc_cfb_oregonwashhl_241130.jpg
Highlights: Oregon stays perfect, tops Washington
nbc_fnia_allenintvcliprelut_v3_241130.jpg
Allen says he and McDermott have ‘grown together’

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Lanning 'proud' after undefeated regular season

November 30, 2024 11:00 PM
After leading Oregon to a win over Washington en route to a perfect season, Dan Lanning reflects on the victory and looks ahead to the Big Ten Championship game.