HLs: Smith goes for 153 yards and two TDs vs. Ohio

Skip navigation
Search Query
Submit Search
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing
Top News
What drivers said at Bristol after Cup win by Christopher Bell
Nate Ryan
,
Nate Ryan
,
Christopher Bell wins Bristol on late restart, completes first-round sweep for Joe Gibbs Racing
Nate Ryan
,
Nate Ryan
,
Charley Hull leads by one over Jeeno Thitikul at Kroger Queen City Championship
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Top Clips
SVG recaps first stint in NASCAR Cup playoffs
Highlights: Michigan overpowers Central Michigan
Highlights: Oregon handles Northwestern
Trending Teams
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
All Sports
All Sports
NFL
MLB
NBA
NHL
Soccer
Motors
NASCAR
College Football
Olympics
Golf
Fantasy Sports
WNBA
Men’s College Basketball
Women’s College Basketball
Paralympics
Tennis
Horse Racing
Cycling
On Her Turf
Figure Skating
National Dog Show
Rugby
Navy All-American Bowl
WWE
Rotoworld
Rotoworld
Fantasy Home
Betting Home
Fantasy Football
NFL Player News
Matthew Berry
Fantasy Baseball
MLB Player News
Fantasy Basketball
NBA Player News
WNBA Player News
PFT
Golf Channel
Watch
Podcasts
Peacock
Betting Home
Milan Cortina 2026 Olympics
Telemundo Deportes
GolfNow
GolfPass
NBC Sports NOW
SportsEngine
NBC Sports Press Box
Search Query
Submit Search
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing
Top News
What drivers said at Bristol after Cup win by Christopher Bell
Nate Ryan
,
Nate Ryan
,
Christopher Bell wins Bristol on late restart, completes first-round sweep for Joe Gibbs Racing
Nate Ryan
,
Nate Ryan
,
Charley Hull leads by one over Jeeno Thitikul at Kroger Queen City Championship
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Top Clips
SVG recaps first stint in NASCAR Cup playoffs
Highlights: Michigan overpowers Central Michigan
Highlights: Oregon handles Northwestern
Trending Teams
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
All Sports
NFL
MLB
NBA
NHL
Soccer
Motors
NASCAR
College Football
Olympics
Golf
Fantasy Sports
WNBA
Men’s College Basketball
Women’s College Basketball
Paralympics
Tennis
Horse Racing
Cycling
On Her Turf
Figure Skating
National Dog Show
Rugby
Navy All-American Bowl
WWE
Rotoworld
Fantasy Home
Betting Home
Fantasy Football
NFL Player News
Matthew Berry
Fantasy Baseball
MLB Player News
Fantasy Basketball
NBA Player News
WNBA Player News
PFT
Golf Channel
Watch
Podcasts
Favorites
Favorites
Profile
Peacock
Betting Home
Milan Cortina 2026 Olympics
Telemundo Deportes
GolfNow
GolfPass
NBC Sports NOW
SportsEngine
NBC Sports Press Box
Profile
Login or Create Profile
Profile
Login or Create Profile
Favorites
Menu
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
Watch Now
HLs: Smith goes for 153 yards and two TDs vs. Ohio
September 13, 2025 11:25 PM
Jeremiah Smith went off for two touchdowns and 153 receiving yards as Ohio State defeated Ohio in Week 3.
Related Videos
04:54
Highlights: Michigan overpowers Central Michigan
04:01
Highlights: Oregon handles Northwestern
47
Elko: A&M took the ‘next step’ in win vs. ND
02:08
Boerkircher brings in game-winner for Texas A&M
01:45
Love gives Notre Dame the late lead vs. Texas A&M
09:33
Highlights: Ohio State knocks off Ohio
43
Smith well connected with QB Sayin
01:13
Day: Ohio State ‘responded well’ against Ohio
50
Price weaves for 17-yard TD and Notre Dame lead
01:40
Tate hauls in the long pass for a Buckeyes score
59
Smith takes the end around to the house for OSU
01:49
Is Georgia the ‘king of the SEC’ through Week 3?
58
Smith snatches the deep ball for an OSU TD
01:12
Moss makes it a hat trick with third touchdown
01:22
A&M’s Moss powers in for second TD vs. Notre Dame
30
Hendricks powers his way to Ohio’s first TD
58
Love makes one-handed TD catch vs. Texas A&M
01:20
Concepcion’s acrobatic catch sets up A&M touchdown
39
ND’s Price lowers shoulder for TD vs. Texas A&M
57
Klare snags Ohio State’s first TD against Ohio
01:11
Craver gets past ND defense for 86-yard touchdown
02:05
Notre Dame returns blocked punt for TD vs. A&M
01:43
Why Smith ‘has a shot’ to win Heisman Trophy
03:33
Clemson disappoints in loss to Georgia Tech
07:44
Highlights: Maryland grinds out win vs. Towson
46
Washington breaks down Maryland’s win vs. Towson
01:54
Locksley reflects on defeating alma mater Towson
01:41
Kent finds Doss for 84-yard touchdown vs. Maryland
01:50
Cornette showcases favorite spots on ND campus
01:08
Roland takes interception 100 yards for pick six
Latest Clips
51
Keselowski’s Bristol finish emulates Cup season
01:57
Restarts hurt Bowman’s chances to advance
01:23
Cindric credits team for playoff advancement
01:19
Bell: ‘Any given week, it can be us’
02:30
Elliott’s night ends early battling for position
37
Vialle’s St. Louis ride was ‘black and white’
01:13
Thrasher back on 250 podium in St. Louis
54
Shimoda had ‘just enough’ in St. Louis
09:04
Griffin, Koivun not clear of Scheffler at Procore
12:19
Highlights: 2025 Procore Championship, Round 3
01:31
Scheffler on the move at the Procore Championship
15:43
Jepchirchir battles Assefa in thrilling marathon
01:01
Berry’s run in Cup playoffs ‘so disappointing’
02:23
Berry’s playoff hopes go up in flames in Stage 1
09:43
Highlights: MotoAmerica Superbikes at COTA, Race 1
07:20
HLs: 2025 Kroger Queen City Championship, Round 3
11:23
Extended HLs: Brentford v. Chelsea Matchweek 4
10:51
PL Update: Arsenal tame Nottingham Forest
28:17
Highlights: 2025 Vuelta a España, Stage 20
01:39
Carvalho nets 93rd-minute equalizer v. Chelsea
01:23
Caicedo rockets Chelsea 2-1 ahead of Brentford
59
Palmer strikes Chelsea level with Brentford
01:10
Schade slots home Brentford’s opener v. Chelsea
11:32
Extended HLs: West Ham v. Spurs Matchweek 4
05:10
Bowen details West Ham’s struggles against Spurs
04:12
Takeaways from Spurs’ rout of West Ham
01:43
Van de Ven nets Spurs’ third against West Ham
01:20
Bergvall’s header doubles Spurs’ lead v. West Ham
01:39
Soucek sent off for dangerous challenge v. Spurs
08:41
Highlights: BMW PGA Championship, Round 3
Close Ad
Add favorite players, teams, and leagues with an NBCUniversal Profile
Continue