 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Penn State v Iowa
Mark Gronowski leads Iowa rally past Penn State, 25-24
Olympics: Swimming
Mollie O’Callaghan breaks world record, Regan Smith ties world record at Westmont World Cup
WNBA: Las Vegas-Championship Celebration
Aces celebrate third WNBA championship in four years with parade on Las Vegas Boulevard

Top Clips

nbc_cfb_cjcarrrushingtd_251018.jpg
Carr punches in TD to give ND 10-point lead v. USC
nbc_cfb_iowapennst_gronowski_251018.jpg
Gronowski commends Iowa’s O-line after PSU win
nbc_cfb_iowapennst_ferentzintv_251018.jpg
Ferentz on Iowa’s win: ‘The guys don’t quit’

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Penn State v Iowa
Mark Gronowski leads Iowa rally past Penn State, 25-24
Olympics: Swimming
Mollie O’Callaghan breaks world record, Regan Smith ties world record at Westmont World Cup
WNBA: Las Vegas-Championship Celebration
Aces celebrate third WNBA championship in four years with parade on Las Vegas Boulevard

Top Clips

nbc_cfb_cjcarrrushingtd_251018.jpg
Carr punches in TD to give ND 10-point lead v. USC
nbc_cfb_iowapennst_gronowski_251018.jpg
Gronowski commends Iowa’s O-line after PSU win
nbc_cfb_iowapennst_ferentzintv_251018.jpg
Ferentz on Iowa’s win: ‘The guys don’t quit’

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Notre Dame recovers as Lemon fumbles on trick play

October 18, 2025 10:36 PM
Lincoln Riley gets fancy with a trick play, but star receiver Makai Lemon fumbles in the wet conditions and Notre Dame capitalizes in South Bend.

Related Videos

nbc_cfb_cjcarrrushingtd_251018.jpg
44
Carr punches in TD to give ND 10-point lead v. USC
nbc_cfb_iowapennst_gronowski_251018.jpg
01:03
Gronowski commends Iowa’s O-line after PSU win
nbc_cfb_iowapennst_ferentzintv_251018.jpg
49
Ferentz on Iowa’s win: ‘The guys don’t quit’
nbc_cfb_ndkickoffreturn_251018.jpg
01:46
Price takes kickoff return 100 yards vs. USC
nbc_cfb_uscthirdtouchdown_251018.jpg
01:58
Lane takes deep pass from Maiava to the house
nbc_cfb_penniowa_wetjentd_251018.jpg
02:28
Gronowski’s long run sets up Wetjen TD
nbc_cfb_notredamethirdtd_251018.jpg
48
Carr hits Pauling to expand ND’s lead against USC
nbc_cfb_pennstiowa_gronowskitd_251018.jpg
38
Gronowski fools Penn State’s defense on keeper
nbc_cfb_pennstateiowa_allentd2_251018.jpg
40
Allen rumbles to second TD vs. Iowa
nbc_cfb_pennstiowa_halftimereport_v2_251018.jpg
02:55
College football midterm award winners
psu_head_coach_search.jpg
02:13
Where will Penn State go with head coach search?
nbc_cfb_notredamepick_251018.jpg
01:23
Carr throws costly red zone interception
nbc_cfb_pennstateiowa_washingtontd_251018.jpg
59
Washington takes blocked FG to the house
nbc_cfb_notredame4thstop_251018.jpg
41
ND comes up with 4th downs stop against USC
nbc_cfb_pennstiowa_gronowski_251018.jpg
02:19
Iowa cashes in on plus-side interception
nbc_cfb_notredamesecondtd.jpg
54
Price explodes up left side for TD vs. USC
nbc_cfb_notredamefirsttd_251018.jpg
49
Love evens things up for Notre Dame against USC
nbc_cfb_uscfirstrd_251018.jpg
01:05
McRee gets vertical for USC’s first TD vs. ND
nbc_cfb_mendozacomp_251018.jpg
08:23
Highlights: Mendoza carves up vs. Michigan State
nbc_cfb_pennstateiowa_allentd_251018.jpg
01:38
Allen scores after PSU’s one-handed INT
nbc_cfb_indianamsu_251018.jpg
08:49
Highlights: Indiana dominates Michigan State
nbc_cfb_cigint_251018.jpg
53
Cignetti reflects on ‘good win’ vs. Michigan State
nbc_Cfb_indtd5_251018.jpg
38
Sarratt catches second TD of game vs. MSU
nbc_Cfb_indtd4_251018.jpg
45
Mendoza drops dime to Cooper Jr. for IU touchdown
nbc_cfb_vandydiscussion_251018.jpg
01:18
Vanderbilt continues to impress following LSU win
nbc_cfb_indtd3_251018.jpg
01:30
Black breaks loose to extend IU’s lead against MSU
Sarratt makes a man miss on TD vs. Michigan State
nbc_cfb_msutd1_251018.jpg
33
Marsh gives Michigan State the lead vs. Indiana
nbc_cfb_indtd1_251018.jpg
02:12
Williams Jr. extends for Indiana touchdown
nbc_cfb_cignetticontract_251018.jpg
03:12
Breaking down Cignetti’s massive extension

Latest Clips

oly_sww100br_worldaqv2_251018.jpg
06:29
Douglass cruises to strong 100m breaststroke win
oly_swm100f_worldaq_251018.jpg
05:05
Alexy staves off Guiliano for 100m free win
oly_sww50bu_worldaq_251018.jpg
05:37
Walsh dominates 50m fly in World Cup at Westmont
oly_swm200im_worldaqv3_251018.jpg
06:10
Casas races to ‘emphatic’ men’s 200m IM win
oly_sww100bk_worldaq_251018.jpg
05:38
Smith ties own world record to win 100m backstroke
oly_sww200f_worldaq_251018.jpg
07:06
O’Callaghan surges for 200m free WR at Westmont
nbc_nas_xfinitydega_251018.jpg
09:59
Highlights: Xfinity Series at Talladega on The CW
dominion_energy_r2_raw.jpg
11:30
Tour Champions HLs: Dominion Energy Charity, Rd 2
nbc_fnia_bijanintclip_251018.jpg
02:50
Robinson on playing with Penix, playing for Morris
nbc_pl_plupdate_251018.jpg
20:47
PL Update: Chelsea force Forest’s hand with Ange
nbc_pl_livmunpreview_251018.jpg
01:55
How will Liverpool approach Man United showdown?
nbc_pl_nbapromo_251018.jpg
01:13
Most exciting NBA storylines ahead of tipoff
nbc_pl_artetaintv_251018.jpg
02:00
Arsenal ‘overcame’ difficult moments v. Fulham
nbc_pl_yatesintv_251018.jpg
04:00
Yates reacts to Nottingham Forest sacking Ange
nbc_pl_fulars_251018.jpg
10:48
Extended HLs: Fulham v. Arsenal Matchweek 8
nbc_pl_fularspostgamev2_251018.jpg
06:15
Arsenal’s defending proves too much for Fulham
nbc_fnia_bijanint_251018.jpg
26:21
Robinson on players he emulates in his game
nbc_golf_stormking_251018.jpg
04:47
Gang discusses Storm King Match Play Invitational
nbc_golf_lpgahighlights_251018.jpg
02:09
LPGA Highlights: BMW Ladies Championship Round 3
nbc_pl_arsgoal1_251018.jpg
01:25
Trossard nets Arsenal’s opener against Fulham
nbc_fsmen_iliamalininshort_251018.jpg
06:25
Malinin sparkles in men’s short skate program
nbc_pl_bhanewhl_251018.jpg
11:35
Extended HLs: Brighton v. Newcastle Matchweek 8
nbc_pl_matetahattrick_251018.jpg
01:31
Mateta’s hat-trick for Palace against Bournemouth
nbc_pl_cpbou_251018.jpg
15:58
Extended HLs: Crystal Palace v. Bournemouth MWK 8
nbc_pl_sunwolhl_251018.jpg
11:40
Extended HLs: Sunderland v. Wolves Matchweek 8
nbc_pl_leedsburnley_251018.jpg
11:17
Extended HLs: Burnley v. Leeds United Matchweek 8
nbc_pl_mceve_251018.jpg
10:15
Extended HLs: Man City v. Everton Matchweek 8
nbc_pl_mcevepostgame_251018.jpg
01:51
Haaland continues incredible goal-scoring form
nbc_pl_crythirdgoal_251018.jpg
03:03
Mateta’s hat-trick brings Palace level at 3-3
nbc_pl_bouthirdgoal_251018.jpg
01:52
Christie stuns Palace to give Bournemouth 3-2 lead