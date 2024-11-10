Irish WR Harrison makes sweet back-shoulder grab

Skip navigation
Search Query
Submit Search
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing
Top News
Warren scores 2 TDs as No. 6 Penn State routs Washington 35-6
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Riley Leonard accounts for three touchdowns as No. 10 Notre Dame routs Florida State 52-3
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Jalen Milroe runs wild as No. 11 Alabama thrashes No. 14 LSU 42-13
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Top Clips
HLs: Red-hot Notre Dame steamrolls Florida State
Franklin emphasizes improvement after Week 11 win
Talich’s 79-yard pick-six punctuates Irish win
Trending Teams
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
All Sports
All Sports
NFL
MLB
NBA
NHL
Soccer
Motors
NASCAR
College Football
Olympics
Golf
Fantasy Sports
WNBA
College Basketball
Paralympics
Tennis
Horse Racing
Cycling
On Her Turf
Figure Skating
Dog Show
Navy All-American Bowl
Rugby
Rotoworld
Rotoworld
Fantasy Home
Betting Home
Fantasy Football
Football Player News
Matthew Berry
Fantasy Basketball
Basketball Player News
Fantasy Baseball
Baseball Player News
PFT
Golf Channel
Watch
Podcasts
Peacock
Betting Home
Telemundo Deportes
Paris 2024 Olympics
GolfNow
GolfPass
SportsEngine
NBC Sports Press Box
Search Query
Submit Search
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing
Top News
Warren scores 2 TDs as No. 6 Penn State routs Washington 35-6
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Riley Leonard accounts for three touchdowns as No. 10 Notre Dame routs Florida State 52-3
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Jalen Milroe runs wild as No. 11 Alabama thrashes No. 14 LSU 42-13
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Top Clips
HLs: Red-hot Notre Dame steamrolls Florida State
Franklin emphasizes improvement after Week 11 win
Talich’s 79-yard pick-six punctuates Irish win
Trending Teams
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
All Sports
NFL
MLB
NBA
NHL
Soccer
Motors
NASCAR
College Football
Olympics
Golf
Fantasy Sports
WNBA
College Basketball
Paralympics
Tennis
Horse Racing
Cycling
On Her Turf
Figure Skating
Dog Show
Navy All-American Bowl
Rugby
Rotoworld
Fantasy Home
Betting Home
Fantasy Football
Football Player News
Matthew Berry
Fantasy Basketball
Basketball Player News
Fantasy Baseball
Baseball Player News
PFT
Golf Channel
Watch
Podcasts
Favorites
Favorites
Profile
Peacock
Betting Home
Telemundo Deportes
Paris 2024 Olympics
GolfNow
GolfPass
SportsEngine
NBC Sports Press Box
Profile
Login or Create Profile
Profile
Login or Create Profile
Favorites
Menu
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
Watch Now
Irish WR Harrison makes sweet back-shoulder grab
November 9, 2024 10:14 PM
Notre Dame receiver Jayden Harrison hauled in a pass from Riley Leonard (who was roughed on the play) with a beautiful back-shoulder grab late in the third quarter against Florida State.
Close Ad
Add favorite players, teams, and leagues with an NBCUniversal Profile
Continue