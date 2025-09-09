 Skip navigation
Top News

Bradley rounding into form with short putter
Keegan Bradley’s Ryder Cup game plan begins to take shape in Napa
NFL: Baltimore Ravens at Buffalo Bills
Browns at Ravens 2025 NFL Week 2 prediction: Odds, expert picks, QBs, injury update, trends, and stats
NASCAR Cup Series Playoff Media Day
Saturday’s Bristol race will mark end of the playoffs for four Cup drivers

Top Clips

nbc_pff_notredametexasam_250909.jpg
Analyzing Texas A&M’s OL vs. Notre Dame’s defense
nbc_pff_falconsvikings_250909.jpg
Player spotlight: Falcons vs. Vikings on SNF
nbc_golf_rexhoggardhit_250909.jpg
Procore Champ. ‘feels like a combine’ for Team USA

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Top News

Bradley rounding into form with short putter
Keegan Bradley’s Ryder Cup game plan begins to take shape in Napa
NFL: Baltimore Ravens at Buffalo Bills
Browns at Ravens 2025 NFL Week 2 prediction: Odds, expert picks, QBs, injury update, trends, and stats
NASCAR Cup Series Playoff Media Day
Saturday’s Bristol race will mark end of the playoffs for four Cup drivers

Top Clips

nbc_pff_notredametexasam_250909.jpg
Analyzing Texas A&M’s OL vs. Notre Dame’s defense
nbc_pff_falconsvikings_250909.jpg
Player spotlight: Falcons vs. Vikings on SNF
nbc_golf_rexhoggardhit_250909.jpg
Procore Champ. ‘feels like a combine’ for Team USA

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Watch Now

Top impact players: Ohio vs. Ohio State

September 9, 2025 05:16 PM
Pro Football Focus highlights impact players for Ohio State's matchup with Ohio in week 3, including Buckeyes QB Julian Sayin and Bobcats WR Chase Hendricks.

Related Videos

nbc_pff_notredametexasam_250909.jpg
01:21
Analyzing Texas A&M’s OL vs. Notre Dame’s defense
BCvsMSUHLsMPX.jpg
10:37
Highlights: MSU defeats BC in overtime thriller
nbc_rtf_helmetstickers_250906.jpg
02:26
Golesh, Aranda headline top coach performances
nbc_cfb_grambosulites_250906.jpg
04:59
Highlights: Ohio State dominates Grambling State
nbc_cfb_iowaiowastlitesv2_250906.jpg
04:59
Highlights: Iowa State wins rivalry game vs. Iowa
nbc_rtf_oregonandothers_250906.jpg
06:01
Mizzou, Illinois, Baylor answer questions
nbc_rtf_responsegames_250906.jpg
06:33
PSU, Clemson unimpressive in sluggish performances
nbc_cfb_2ot_end_250906.jpg
01:19
Chiles scores OT TD, throws game-winner vs. BC
LonerganHLs.jpg
02:48
HLs: Lonergan throws four TDs vs. Michigan State
nbc_cfb_msu_aidan_intrv_250906.jpg
01:12
Chiles ‘so proud’ of MSU after OT win vs. BC
nbc_cfb_msu_coach_Intrv_250906.jpg
01:08
Smith discusses OT win vs. Boston College
nbc_rtf_texasresponse_250906.jpg
03:04
Arch bounces back with ‘huge improvement’ in WK 2
nbc_cfb_bc_td_2pt_250906.jpg
34
Richard scores in OT but BC fails two-point try
nbc_cfb_bc_ot_td_250906.jpg
44
Franklin’s OT touchdown evens it up for BC
nbc_cfb_msu_ot_td_250906.jpg
51
Chiles tosses fourth TD of game vs. Boston College
nbc_rtf_flordiausf_250906.jpg
02:51
Florida falls to USF in ‘true shocker’
nbc_cfb_msu_td3_250906v2.jpg
53
Chiles hits Marsh for huge TD vs. Boston College
nbc_cfb_bc_td3_250906.jpg
50
Lonergan hits Harris for third TD of first half
nbc_cfb_msu_td2_250906.jpg
49
Masunas evens things up for Michigan State
nbc_cfb_bc_td2_250906.jpg
48
Skeete scores BC’s second TD vs. Michigan State
nbc_cfb_bc_td1_250906.jpg
57
Lonergan finds Richard for BC TD vs. MSU
nbc_cfb_mich_td1_250906v2.jpg
58
Marsh muscles into end zone vs. Boston College
MiamiOhioRutgersHLs.jpg
05:50
Highlights: Rutgers handles Miami (Ohio)
nbc_cfb_ruttd5_250906.jpg
41
Sheffield makes fingertip catch for Rutgers TD
nbc_cfb_fumble_q1_250906.jpg
59
Richard fumbles at 1-yard line vs. Michigan State
nbc_cfb_strongtd_250906.jpg
01:32
Strong grabs second TD of day vs. Miami (OH)
nbc_cfb_miamiqbrushtd_250906.jpg
58
Finn goes full extension for touchdown vs. Rutgers
nbc_cfb_ruttd3_250906.jpg
43
Duff makes contested catch to extend Rutgers’ lead
nbc_cfb_ruttd2_250906.jpg
50
Mascoe takes INT 68 yards, Raymond punches in TD
nbc_cfb_miamicatchtd_250906.jpg
01:45
Perry’s 62-yarder sets up Jones’ touchdown

Latest Clips

nbc_pff_falconsvikings_250909.jpg
01:44
Player spotlight: Falcons vs. Vikings on SNF
nbc_golf_rexhoggardhit_250909.jpg
04:08
Procore Champ. ‘feels like a combine’ for Team USA
nbc_golf_rorymcilroybmwpga_250909.jpg
04:33
Rory’s comments could point to global influx
nbc_golf_europerydercupteam_250909.jpg
05:24
BMW PGA ‘important’ for European Ryder Cup team
nbc_roto_calebwilliams_250909.jpg
01:25
Williams’ struggles ‘very concerning’ for Bears
nbc_csu_qbdebuts_250909.jpg
11:59
Ranking QBs on new teams’ debut performances
nbc_roto_mccarthy_250909.jpg
01:25
McCarthy went ‘legend mode’ for Vikings on MNF
nbc_csu_nfcnorth_250909.jpg
02:01
Vikings leapfrog Lions in odds to win division
nbc_roto_tankbigsby_250909.jpg
01:27
Bigsby trade boosts Etienne stock, hampers Shipley
nbc_roto_purdy_250909.jpg
01:26
Jones can be ‘point guard’ for SF if Purdy is out
nbc_csu_bearsvikingsv2_250909.jpg
17:03
Bears ‘will be sick’ with blown lead vs. Vikings
nbc_ffhh_lastcallv2_250909.jpg
01:05
Early-week bets for Eagles-Chiefs, Falcons-Vikings
nbc_ffhh_vikingsbears_250909.jpg
05:41
J.J. McCarthy rallies Vikings past Williams, Bears
nbc_smx_biggestmoment_250909.jpg
05:56
SMX Playoffs 2025: zMax Dragway biggest moments
nbc_ffhh_danieljones_250909.jpg
05:12
Colts’ Jones headlines QB waiver wire for Week 2
nbc_ffhh_tightend_250909.jpg
05:29
Fannin leads TE waiver wire after Kittle injury
nbc_fhh_tankbv2_250909.jpg
03:57
Bigsby traded from Jaguars to Eagles
nbc_dls_belichick_250909.jpg
05:08
Belichick-Pats situation ‘feels like high school’
nbc_ffhh_rbs_250909.jpg
03:34
Look to Browns’ Sampson on Week 2 RB waiver wire
nbc_dls_mnfrecap_250909.jpg
05:33
Russini: Vikings are built to win a Super Bowl
nbc_ffhh_deeptargets_250909.jpg
05:16
Washington leads deep league WR waiver wire adds
nbc_dps_vikingsbearsrecap_250909.jpg
07:53
McCarthy ‘is a winner’, shows composure in debut
nbc_dps_sethwickershaminterview_250909.jpg
13:33
Wickersham: Namath the most important QB ever
nbc_ffhh_waiverwire_250909.jpg
13:22
Target Johnston, Brown for Week 2 WR waiver wires
nbc_golf_menfohrd2_250909.jpg
05:44
HLs: Men’s Folds of Honor Collegiate, Round 2
nbc_roto_oroy_250909.jpg
01:53
Early favorites for Offensive Rookie of the Year
nbc_roto_bearslions_250909.jpg
01:44
Lions and Bears total is high, target the under
nbc_roto_jaguarsbengals_250909.jpg
01:32
Can Jags catch Bengals in early-season lull?
nbc_roto_nfcnorthchamps_250909.jpg
01:50
‘Exercise patience’ with NFC north futures bets
nbc_roto_jetsbills_250909.jpg
02:10
Can Fields keep it going vs. Bills defense?