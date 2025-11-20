Pitt could be the smarter play vs. Georgia Tech

Skip navigation
Search Query
Submit Search
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing
Top News
Matthew Berry’s 10 Facts You Need To Know Before Week 12 of 2025 season
Matthew Berry
,
Matthew Berry
,
Los Angeles Rams are first donor for LA28 Olympic, Paralympic ticket fundraiser
Nick Zaccardi
,
Nick Zaccardi
,
RotoPat’s Week 12 Fantasy Football Rankings
Patrick Daugherty
,
Patrick Daugherty
,
Top Clips
Play the overs in JAX-ARI with bad defenses
Chiefs remain overvalued in tough test vs. Colts
Don’t ignore Tennessee’s poor record at Florida
Trending Teams
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
NFL
NFL
NFL Home
Pro Football Talk
NFL Player News
Scores
Schedule
Standings
Stats
Fantasy Football
Sunday Night Football
Matthew Berry
Chris Simms Unbuttoned
NFL Betting
Highlights and Clips
Podcasts
NFL Draft
NBA
NBA
NBA Home
NBA Player News
Scores
Schedule
Standings
Player Stats
Team Stats
Fantasy Basketball
NBA Betting
Highlights and Clips
Podcasts
MLB
MLB
MLB Home
MLB Player News
MLB Scores
MLB Standings
MLB Stats
Fantasy Baseball
MLB Betting
Highlights & Clips
Golf
Golf
Golf Home
Golf Tours
Golf Streaming Schedule
Highlights and Clips
News
Men’s Leaderboards
Women’s Leaderboards
All Sports
All Sports
NFL
MLB
NBA
NHL
Soccer
Premier League
2026 World Cup
Motors
NASCAR
College Football
Olympics
Golf
Fantasy Sports
WNBA
Men’s College Basketball
Women’s College Basketball
Paralympics
Tennis
Horse Racing
Cycling
On Her Turf
Figure Skating
National Dog Show
Rugby
Navy All-American Bowl
WWE
Watch
Watch
Watch
Stream on Peacock
Live & Upcoming
Highlights & Clips
NBC Sports NOW
Listen
All Podcasts
PFT Live
Fantasy Football Happy Hour
Chris Simms Unbuttoned
Rotoworld Football Show
The 2 Robbies
Got Next with Meghan & Zora
Rushing the Field
Download
NBC Sports (iOS)
NBC Sports (Android)
Peacock (iOS)
Peacock (Android)
ProFootballTalk
ProFootballTalk
PFT Home
Rumor Mill
PFT Shop
PFT Live
Rotoworld
Rotoworld
Player News
NFL Player News
NBA Player News
MLB Player News
WNBA Player News
Fantasy Sports
Rotoworld Home
Matthew Berry
Fantasy Football
Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Baseball
Betting
Betting Home
NFL Betting
NBA Betting
MLB Betting
College Football
College Basketball
Peacock
NBC Olympics
Telemundo Deportes
NBC Sports Press Box
Search Query
Submit Search
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing
Top News
Matthew Berry’s 10 Facts You Need To Know Before Week 12 of 2025 season
Matthew Berry
,
Matthew Berry
,
Los Angeles Rams are first donor for LA28 Olympic, Paralympic ticket fundraiser
Nick Zaccardi
,
Nick Zaccardi
,
RotoPat’s Week 12 Fantasy Football Rankings
Patrick Daugherty
,
Patrick Daugherty
,
Top Clips
Play the overs in JAX-ARI with bad defenses
Chiefs remain overvalued in tough test vs. Colts
Don’t ignore Tennessee’s poor record at Florida
Trending Teams
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
NFL
NFL Home
Pro Football Talk
NFL Player News
Scores
Schedule
Standings
Stats
Fantasy Football
Sunday Night Football
Matthew Berry
Chris Simms Unbuttoned
NFL Betting
Highlights and Clips
Podcasts
NFL Draft
NBA
NBA Home
NBA Player News
Scores
Schedule
Standings
Player Stats
Team Stats
Fantasy Basketball
NBA Betting
Highlights and Clips
Podcasts
MLB
MLB Home
MLB Player News
MLB Scores
MLB Standings
MLB Stats
Fantasy Baseball
MLB Betting
Highlights & Clips
Golf
Golf Home
Golf Tours
Golf Streaming Schedule
Highlights and Clips
News
Men’s Leaderboards
Women’s Leaderboards
All Sports
NFL
MLB
NBA
NHL
Soccer
Premier League
2026 World Cup
Motors
NASCAR
College Football
Olympics
Golf
Fantasy Sports
WNBA
Men’s College Basketball
Women’s College Basketball
Paralympics
Tennis
Horse Racing
Cycling
On Her Turf
Figure Skating
National Dog Show
Rugby
Navy All-American Bowl
WWE
Watch
Watch
Stream on Peacock
Live & Upcoming
Highlights & Clips
NBC Sports NOW
Listen
All Podcasts
PFT Live
Fantasy Football Happy Hour
Chris Simms Unbuttoned
Rotoworld Football Show
The 2 Robbies
Got Next with Meghan & Zora
Rushing the Field
Download
NBC Sports (iOS)
NBC Sports (Android)
Peacock (iOS)
Peacock (Android)
ProFootballTalk
PFT Home
Rumor Mill
PFT Shop
PFT Live
Rotoworld
Player News
NFL Player News
NBA Player News
MLB Player News
WNBA Player News
Fantasy Sports
Rotoworld Home
Matthew Berry
Fantasy Football
Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Baseball
Betting
Betting Home
NFL Betting
NBA Betting
MLB Betting
College Football
College Basketball
Favorites
Favorites
Profile
Peacock
NBC Olympics
Telemundo Deportes
NBC Sports Press Box
Profile
Login
Profile
Login
Favorites
Menu
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
Watch Now
Pitt could be the smarter play vs. Georgia Tech
November 20, 2025 11:45 AM
Drew Dinsick and Vaughn Dalzell wonder if there's a reason No. 16 Georgia Tech is only a 2.5-point favorite in a home matchup against Pitt.
Related Videos
02:12
Don’t ignore Tennessee’s poor record at Florida
02:18
Why Downs is a future top draft pick
03:02
Pitt vs. GA Tech could be ‘best game of the day’
05:36
Kentucky, USC, Rutgers lead underdog picks
02:30
Will BYU be able power past Cincinnati?
04:03
CFP stakes loom large over USC vs. Oregon
05:48
Evaluating CFP ‘chaos scenarios’
02:04
Pop-Tarts Bowl ups the ante with six mascots
06:48
Franklin is a ‘grand slam’ hire for Virginia Tech
16:49
What do CFP rankings reveal about committee?
02:13
Pittsburgh, Charlotte top Week 13’s best bets
02:04
Can Syracuse cover against Notre Dame?
01:54
Expect an ‘exciting game’ between Oregon and USC
02:01
Missouri QB injury will play a factor vs. Oklahoma
01:48
Rutgers will struggle vs. Ohio State’s defense
01:15
Washington-UCLA highlights NBC’s CFB triple-header
01:09
Key matchups to watch in Penn State vs. Nebraska
01:45
Notre Dame vs. Syracuse players to watch
05:00
Highlights: USC outlasts Iowa
08:59
Highlights: Ohio State steamrolls UCLA
02:47
Does Notre Dame have what it takes to win it all?
01:00
Day reflects on Ohio state’s win over UCLA
02:15
Analyzing Rodriguez’s Heisman chances
02:13
Navy defeats USF, adds another wrinkle to CFP race
02:14
USC rallies in gritty home win against Iowa
03:53
ACC continues to be the conference of chaos
02:20
Notre Dame handles business vs. Pittsburgh
03:05
A&M comes back to beat SC in wild showdown
02:41
Oklahoma defense steps up vs. Alabama
01:44
Styles takes kickoff return 100 yards to the house
Latest Clips
02:24
Chiefs remain overvalued in tough test vs. Colts
02:13
Can Utah cover large spread vs. Kansas State
01:48
Target Michigan first half spread vs. Maryland
02:35
NFL Week 12 Preview: Giants vs. Lions
03:53
NFL Week 12 Preview: Jets vs. Ravens
06:33
NFL Week 12 Preview: Bills vs. Texans
01:25
Burrow could be option for Bengals in Week 12
06:29
Donald to be honored during Bucs-Rams on SNF
06:52
Why Cowboys must get out to early lead vs. Eagles
11:38
Differences for Chiefs in 2025 than previous years
11:33
Pickens thriving with Cowboys puts eyes on Metcalf
08:22
Likelihood of Rodgers playing vs. Bears
06:24
Sanders takes his first first-team reps Week 12
02:06
About $200K in property stolen from Sanders’ home
04:43
What moves Browns need to make long term
10:15
PFT Mailbag: Top Bills-Texans storylines
06:03
Why Hurts holds all the cards with the Eagles
13:20
Frustrations reportedly mounting over Hurts
01:58
Highlights: Vucevic sinks Portland at the buzzer
01:59
HLs: Watson, Nuggets spoil Williamson’s return
02:00
Highlights: Knicks conquer chaos to win in Dallas
01:58
Highlights: Randle dominates in MIN win vs. WAS
02:00
Highlights: Thunder win 7th straight, beat Kings
02:00
Highlights: Heat surge late to burn the Warriors
01:58
Highlights: Mathurin powers Pacers to win
01:58
Highlights: Rockets hold off Cavaliers for win
02:00
HLs: Balanced attack lifts Raptors over 76ers
08:43
Kupcho feels ‘good momentum’ ahead of CME
08:26
Kessler ‘very optimistic’ about state of LPGA
01:33
Kings’ Murray a good fantasy addition upon return
Close Ad
Add favorite players, teams, and leagues with an NBCUniversal Profile
Continue