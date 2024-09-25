Stock down: Auburn, UNC, Group 5 hotshots falling

Skip navigation
Search Query
Submit Search
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing
Top News
Astros overcome terrible start to clinch 4th straight AL West title
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
What lessons can we learn from Matthew Sluka’s situation in NIL era
Nicole Auerbach
,
Nicole Auerbach
,
Flyers turn to Russian teen sensation Matvei Michkov to lift them into the playoffs
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Top Clips
Ward, Hunter lead Auerbach’s Heisman candidates
How will ‘shaky’ Notre Dame fare vs. Louisville?
Questions surround Georgia ahead of Alabama game
Trending Teams
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
Profile
Profile
Login
Favorites
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
All Sports
All Sports
NFL
MLB
NBA
NHL
Soccer
Motors
NASCAR
College Football
Olympics
Golf
Fantasy Sports
WNBA
College Basketball
Paralympics
Tennis
Horse Racing
Cycling
On Her Turf
Figure Skating
Dog Show
All-American Bowl
Rugby
Rotoworld
Rotoworld
Fantasy Home
Betting Home
Fantasy Football
Football Player News
Matthew Berry
Fantasy Baseball
Baseball Player News
Baseball Season Tools
Fantasy Basketball
Basketball Player News
PFT
Golf Channel
Watch
Podcasts
Peacock
Betting Home
Telemundo Deportes
Paris 2024 Olympics
GolfNow
GolfPass
SportsEngine
NBC Sports Press Box
Search Query
Submit Search
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing
Top News
Astros overcome terrible start to clinch 4th straight AL West title
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
What lessons can we learn from Matthew Sluka’s situation in NIL era
Nicole Auerbach
,
Nicole Auerbach
,
Flyers turn to Russian teen sensation Matvei Michkov to lift them into the playoffs
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Top Clips
Ward, Hunter lead Auerbach’s Heisman candidates
How will ‘shaky’ Notre Dame fare vs. Louisville?
Questions surround Georgia ahead of Alabama game
Trending Teams
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
All Sports
NFL
MLB
NBA
NHL
Soccer
Motors
NASCAR
College Football
Olympics
Golf
Fantasy Sports
WNBA
College Basketball
Paralympics
Tennis
Horse Racing
Cycling
On Her Turf
Figure Skating
Dog Show
All-American Bowl
Rugby
Rotoworld
Fantasy Home
Betting Home
Fantasy Football
Football Player News
Matthew Berry
Fantasy Baseball
Baseball Player News
Baseball Season Tools
Fantasy Basketball
Basketball Player News
PFT
Golf Channel
Watch
Podcasts
Favorites
Profile
Peacock
Betting Home
Telemundo Deportes
Paris 2024 Olympics
GolfNow
GolfPass
SportsEngine
NBC Sports Press Box
Favorites
Profile
Login
Menu
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
League
CFB
Date
View All Scores
Watch Now
Stock down: Auburn, UNC, Group 5 hotshots falling
September 25, 2024 12:41 PM
Nicole Auerbach and Joshua Perry discuss the teams that are trending downwards after Week 4 of the college football season, including Auburn, UNC, Northern Illinois, Toledo and Memphis.
Close Ad