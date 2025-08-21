 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

PGA: TOUR Championship - First Round
Rory McIlroy’s ‘lucky’ break at 18th hole leaves Scottie Scheffler relieved
TOUR Championship 2025 - Round One
Russell Henley fires 61 to lead Scottie Scheffler and field at Tour Championship
PGA: TOUR Championship - First Round
Tour Championship leaderboard crowded with U.S. Ryder Cup hopefuls after Day 1

Top Clips

nbc_roto_jarquezhunter_v3_250821.jpg
Don’t forget Rams’ rookie RB Hunter in drafts
smxfactsStewartUnadilla082125.jpg
Riders jockey for playoff seeding at Budds Creek
nbc_golf_russelhenleysegment_250821.jpg
Henley rides hot putter to Tour Championship lead

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

PGA: TOUR Championship - First Round
Rory McIlroy’s ‘lucky’ break at 18th hole leaves Scottie Scheffler relieved
TOUR Championship 2025 - Round One
Russell Henley fires 61 to lead Scottie Scheffler and field at Tour Championship
PGA: TOUR Championship - First Round
Tour Championship leaderboard crowded with U.S. Ryder Cup hopefuls after Day 1

Top Clips

nbc_roto_jarquezhunter_v3_250821.jpg
Don’t forget Rams’ rookie RB Hunter in drafts
smxfactsStewartUnadilla082125.jpg
Riders jockey for playoff seeding at Budds Creek
nbc_golf_russelhenleysegment_250821.jpg
Henley rides hot putter to Tour Championship lead

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

College Football Playoff adjusts metrics for 2025

August 21, 2025 04:15 PM
Nicole Auerbach and Jacob Hester analyze the new metrics changes to the College Football Playoff, discussing why college football has yet to find a "reliable strength of schedule metric."

Related Videos

UNLVpreview.jpg
05:16
Who are the Group of 6 teams to watch this season?
nbc_rtf_big12hotseatandpicks_250821.jpg
10:35
ASU, Leavitt lead Big 12 champion, award picks
TxesTecchQuestions.jpg
13:52
‘Chaotic energy’ will dominate Big 12
TexasQuestions.jpg
12:04
Analyzing biggest SEC questions of 2025
nbc_rtf_seccontenders_250821.jpg
10:53
2025 is the ‘year of the quarterback’ in the SEC
nbc_rtf_archandarchie_250821.jpg
01:44
Arch pushes back on grandfather’s NFL draft claim
nbc_rtf_cjcarr_250821.jpg
02:08
Notre Dame names Carr as starter over Minchey
nbc_roto_fresnokansas_250821.jpg
01:40
Betting Fresno State vs. Kansas in Week 0
nbc_roto_iowastatekansas_v2_250820.jpg
01:55
Iowa State-Kansas State ‘sets the tempo’ in Big 12
nbc_roto_floridafutures_250820.jpg
01:46
Florida will get better CFP odds after tough games
iowa.jpg
01:52
Get excited about Iowa’s CFP odds
nbc_roto_michiganfutures_250818.jpg
01:45
Favorable schedule boosts Michigan’s CFP outlook
Stalions_raw.jpg
05:10
Did Stalions’ actions worsen punishment from NCAA?
Vacated_wins_raw.jpg
03:03
Should any of Michigan’s wins have been vacated?
RTF_penalties_raw.jpg
08:17
Michigan dealt estimated $20 million fine by NCAA
BelichickRTFACC.jpg
09:36
What are the biggest ACC storylines this season?
nbc_rtf_jimbogruden_250814.jpg
02:48
What to make of Fisher, Gruden’s proclamations
nbc_rtf_notredamepreview_250814.jpg
05:25
Expect another ‘well-rounded’ Notre Dame team
nbc_rtf_accpicks_250814.jpg
09:24
Can anyone chase down Clemson in ACC?
nbc_rtf_coacheshotseat_250814.jpg
08:17
Are any Big Ten coaches on the hot seat?
nbc_rtf_bigtenpicks_250814.jpg
12:07
Questions still surround Penn State and Ohio State
nbc_rtf_preseasonappoll_250814.jpg
04:03
Do Texas, Penn State deserve love from AP poll?
nbc_bte_army_250814.jpg
01:34
Army ‘replacing a lot of production’ in 2025
nbc_bte_navy_250813.jpg
01:36
Navy worth a ‘sprinkle’ to win American Conference
wazzu.jpg
01:44
WSU’s travel will cause ‘growing pains’
nbc_roto_heisman_250811.jpg
01:56
Salter, Iamaleava lead Heisman Trophy longshots
nbc_roto_syracuse_250811.jpg
01:40
Bet under for Syracuse, facing SEC-filled schedule
dnp_nbc_cfb_big10_hiddentalents_250810.jpg
02:59
Big Ten football players show off hidden talents
nbc_roto_heisman_250808.jpg
01:52
Nussmeier, Klubnik among best Heisman value bets
nbc_roto_coloradofutures_250808.jpg
01:28
‘Hammer’ Colorado under 5.5 wins in 2025

Latest Clips

nbc_roto_jarquezhunter_v3_250821.jpg
01:05
Don’t forget Rams’ rookie RB Hunter in drafts
smxfactsStewartUnadilla082125.jpg
05:08
Riders jockey for playoff seeding at Budds Creek
nbc_golf_russelhenleysegment_250821.jpg
04:47
Henley rides hot putter to Tour Championship lead
nbc_golf_tourchampround1hls_250821.jpg
14:33
Highlights: 2025 Tour Championship, First Round
nbc_moto_jettlawrenceintv_250821.jpg
04:02
Jett Lawrence reveals what motivates him the most
nbc_golf_schefflersegment_250821.jpg
02:54
Scheffler was ‘dialed in’ for Round 1 at East Lake
nbc_golf_rorymcilroybankshotv2_250821.jpg
01:42
McIlroy banks shot onto green, sinks birdie putt
nbc_roto_demarcusrobinson_250821.jpg
01:21
SF pass-catchers sparse after Robinson suspension
nbc_roto_godwin_250821.jpg
01:41
How Godwin’s PUP return impacts Bucs’ WR room
nbc_dls_jeffpearlman_250821.jpg
16:57
Pearlman: Parts of Cowboys doc feel ‘sanitized’
nbc_ffhh_last_call_250821.jpg
01:42
Ravens, Bengals among best bets to win AFC North
nbc_dps_urbanmeyervsjimharbaugh_250821.jpg
04:55
Meyer suggests NFL should suspend Harbaugh
nbc_dps_dponlondonsuperbowl_250821.jpg
05:07
Super Bowl in London feels ‘inevitable’
nbc_dps_albertbreerinterview_250821.jpg
18:08
Biggest obstacles facing a Super Bowl in London
fields_ffhhh.jpg
04:40
What makes Jets’ Fields a ‘top 10' fantasy QB?
nbc_ffhh_dk_metcalf_250821.jpg
02:17
Why Metcalf could struggle in Steelers offense
nbc_ffhh_lovehatepcs1_250821.jpg
05:40
London among WRs in fantasy with ‘highest floors’
nbc_ffhh_rb_cook_250821.jpg
07:55
Can Bills’ Cook keep up TD efficiency in 2025?
nbc_ffhh_hateqb_250821.jpg
02:06
Can Fins’ Tua have a bounce-back year in fantasy?
nbc_ffhh_lovehatehunter_250821.jpg
06:59
Why Jaguars’ Hunter’s fantasy ADP is ‘too low’
nbc_ffhh_rb_irving_250821.jpg
09:31
Irving a ‘true workhorse RB’ in elite Bucs offense
nbc_wnba_wedtopplays_250821.jpg
02:14
Highlights: Sparks take Wings, Bueckers puts up 44
nbc_ffhh_lovehaterbs1_250821.jpg
07:34
Jeanty will get ‘massive workload’ with Raiders
nbc_golf_keeganbradley_250821.jpg
06:44
Debating potential U.S. Ryder Cup captain picks
nbc_golf_cpkchlsv2_250821.jpg
06:23
Highlights: 2025 CPKC Women’s Open, Round 1
nbc_golf_johnsonwagner16th_250821.jpg
06:58
Wagner breaks down 16th hole at East Lake
nbc_roto_mercuryaces_250821.jpg
01:36
‘Ride with’ Aces ML vs. Mercury amid win streak
DiJonai_Carrington.jpg
02:10
Target Wilson, Carrington as WNBA Finals MVP bets
nbc_pst_isakderby_250821.jpg
11:04
Expect intense atmosphere during ‘Isak Derby’
hugo_mpx.jpg
02:13
Ekitike, Wood lead PL top goalscorer value bets