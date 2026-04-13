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Ty Gibbs is having fun as a new NASCAR Cup winner while trying to maintain his low profile
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Rangers goaltender Jonathan Quick, 40, says he is retiring from the NHL
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Gable Steveson signs with UFC, joining list of Olympic medalists

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What Golding-Swinney beef shows about tampering
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Cignetti’s success at Indiana tough to replicate

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What would NFL-style OTAs mean for CFB?

April 13, 2026 01:27 PM
Nicole Auerbach and Joshua Perry discuss how proposed changes that make college football's offseason schedule similar to the NFL could benefit the game.

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