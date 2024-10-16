Stock Down: Ole Miss, Alabama, USC falling

Skip navigation
Search Query
Submit Search
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing
Top News
LIV Golf looking to replace Greg Norman as CEO, according to report
Rex Hoggard
,
Rex Hoggard
,
Yankees vs. Guardians ALCS Game 3 prediction: Odds, expert picks, pitching matchup, Betting trends and stats
NBC Sports Bet Staff
,
NBC Sports Bet Staff
,
Elyce Lin-Gracey, whose skating has Olympian roots, takes breakout season to Skate America
Philip Hersh
,
Philip Hersh
,
Top Clips
Does Steelers’ Wilson have any upside left?
Georgia lacks weapon entering Texas matchup
Stock Up: Oregon, Penn State, Iowa State rising
Trending Teams
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
All Sports
All Sports
NFL
MLB
NBA
NHL
Soccer
Motors
NASCAR
College Football
Olympics
Golf
Fantasy Sports
WNBA
College Basketball
Paralympics
Tennis
Horse Racing
Cycling
On Her Turf
Figure Skating
Dog Show
All-American Bowl
Rugby
Rotoworld
Rotoworld
Fantasy Home
Betting Home
Fantasy Football
Football Player News
Matthew Berry
Fantasy Baseball
Baseball Player News
Fantasy Basketball
Basketball Player News
PFT
Golf Channel
Watch
Podcasts
Peacock
Betting Home
Telemundo Deportes
Paris 2024 Olympics
GolfNow
GolfPass
SportsEngine
NBC Sports Press Box
Search Query
Submit Search
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing
Top News
LIV Golf looking to replace Greg Norman as CEO, according to report
Rex Hoggard
,
Rex Hoggard
,
Yankees vs. Guardians ALCS Game 3 prediction: Odds, expert picks, pitching matchup, Betting trends and stats
NBC Sports Bet Staff
,
NBC Sports Bet Staff
,
Elyce Lin-Gracey, whose skating has Olympian roots, takes breakout season to Skate America
Philip Hersh
,
Philip Hersh
,
Top Clips
Does Steelers’ Wilson have any upside left?
Georgia lacks weapon entering Texas matchup
Stock Up: Oregon, Penn State, Iowa State rising
Trending Teams
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
All Sports
NFL
MLB
NBA
NHL
Soccer
Motors
NASCAR
College Football
Olympics
Golf
Fantasy Sports
WNBA
College Basketball
Paralympics
Tennis
Horse Racing
Cycling
On Her Turf
Figure Skating
Dog Show
All-American Bowl
Rugby
Rotoworld
Fantasy Home
Betting Home
Fantasy Football
Football Player News
Matthew Berry
Fantasy Baseball
Baseball Player News
Fantasy Basketball
Basketball Player News
PFT
Golf Channel
Watch
Podcasts
Favorites
Favorites
Profile
Peacock
Betting Home
Telemundo Deportes
Paris 2024 Olympics
GolfNow
GolfPass
SportsEngine
NBC Sports Press Box
Profile
Login or Create Profile
Profile
Login or Create Profile
Favorites
Menu
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
League
CFB
Date
All Scores
Odds by
Watch Now
Stock Down: Ole Miss, Alabama, USC falling
October 16, 2024 01:35 PM
Nicole Auerbach and Joshua Perry discuss three teams that are trending down after Week 7 of the college football season, including Ole Miss, Alabama and USC.
Close Ad
Add favorite players, teams, and leagues with an NBCUniversal Profile
Continue