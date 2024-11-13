Can Georgia overcome weakness to top Tennessee?

Skip navigation
Search Query
Submit Search
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing
Top News
Rory McIlroy’s major loss ‘stings’ but still proud of consistent 2024 season
Ryan Lavner
,
Ryan Lavner
,
How to watch Oregon vs Wisconsin college football: TV, Live stream info, kickoff time, game preview
Mary Omatiga
,
Mary Omatiga
,
Caitlin Clark at The Annika pro-am: Sights and sounds at Pelican Golf Club
Golf Channel Staff
,
Golf Channel Staff
,
Top Clips
Cignetti leading a ‘new era’ of Indiana football
Schoen to make ‘football decisions’ with Jones
PFT Draft: Coach of the Year top candidates
Trending Teams
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
All Sports
All Sports
NFL
MLB
NBA
NHL
Soccer
Motors
NASCAR
College Football
Olympics
Golf
Fantasy Sports
WNBA
College Basketball
Paralympics
Tennis
Horse Racing
Cycling
On Her Turf
Figure Skating
Dog Show
Navy All-American Bowl
Rugby
Rotoworld
Rotoworld
Fantasy Home
Betting Home
Fantasy Football
Football Player News
Matthew Berry
Fantasy Basketball
Basketball Player News
Fantasy Baseball
Baseball Player News
PFT
Golf Channel
Watch
Podcasts
Peacock
Betting Home
Telemundo Deportes
Paris 2024 Olympics
GolfNow
GolfPass
SportsEngine
NBC Sports Press Box
Search Query
Submit Search
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing
Top News
Rory McIlroy’s major loss ‘stings’ but still proud of consistent 2024 season
Ryan Lavner
,
Ryan Lavner
,
How to watch Oregon vs Wisconsin college football: TV, Live stream info, kickoff time, game preview
Mary Omatiga
,
Mary Omatiga
,
Caitlin Clark at The Annika pro-am: Sights and sounds at Pelican Golf Club
Golf Channel Staff
,
Golf Channel Staff
,
Top Clips
Cignetti leading a ‘new era’ of Indiana football
Schoen to make ‘football decisions’ with Jones
PFT Draft: Coach of the Year top candidates
Trending Teams
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
All Sports
NFL
MLB
NBA
NHL
Soccer
Motors
NASCAR
College Football
Olympics
Golf
Fantasy Sports
WNBA
College Basketball
Paralympics
Tennis
Horse Racing
Cycling
On Her Turf
Figure Skating
Dog Show
Navy All-American Bowl
Rugby
Rotoworld
Fantasy Home
Betting Home
Fantasy Football
Football Player News
Matthew Berry
Fantasy Basketball
Basketball Player News
Fantasy Baseball
Baseball Player News
PFT
Golf Channel
Watch
Podcasts
Favorites
Favorites
Profile
Peacock
Betting Home
Telemundo Deportes
Paris 2024 Olympics
GolfNow
GolfPass
SportsEngine
NBC Sports Press Box
Profile
Login or Create Profile
Profile
Login or Create Profile
Favorites
Menu
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
Watch Now
Can Georgia overcome weakness to top Tennessee?
November 13, 2024 12:48 AM
Nicole Auerbach and Joshua Perry preview the Week 12 matchup between Tennessee and Georgia, including the ongoing issues with Carson Beck and the inconsistencies with the Volunteers.
Close Ad
Add favorite players, teams, and leagues with an NBCUniversal Profile
Continue