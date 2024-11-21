Would Deion take the Cowboys HC job?

Skip navigation
Search Query
Submit Search
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing
Top News
How to watch National Dog Show 2024 on Thanksgiving: Start time, TV channel, live stream, date
Daniel Tran
,
Daniel Tran
,
A year after $1 million prize, Angel Yin eyes more ‘freedom’ with $4 million check
Golf Channel Staff
,
Golf Channel Staff
,
NBC Sports, SuperMotocross League announce 2025 TV schedule
Dan Beaver
,
Dan Beaver
,
Top Clips
Murray, JSN expectations going into Week 12 clash
Three things from NFL season to be thankful for
Highlights: The RSM Classic 2024, Round 1
Trending Teams
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
All Sports
All Sports
NFL
MLB
NBA
NHL
Soccer
Motors
NASCAR
College Football
Olympics
Golf
Fantasy Sports
WNBA
Men’s College Basketball
Women’s College Basketball
Paralympics
Tennis
Horse Racing
Cycling
On Her Turf
Figure Skating
Dog Show
Navy All-American Bowl
Rugby
Rotoworld
Rotoworld
Fantasy Home
Betting Home
Fantasy Football
Football Player News
Matthew Berry
Fantasy Basketball
Basketball Player News
Fantasy Baseball
Baseball Player News
PFT
Golf Channel
Watch
Podcasts
Peacock
Betting Home
Telemundo Deportes
Paris 2024 Olympics
GolfNow
GolfPass
SportsEngine
NBC Sports Press Box
Search Query
Submit Search
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing
Top News
How to watch National Dog Show 2024 on Thanksgiving: Start time, TV channel, live stream, date
Daniel Tran
,
Daniel Tran
,
A year after $1 million prize, Angel Yin eyes more ‘freedom’ with $4 million check
Golf Channel Staff
,
Golf Channel Staff
,
NBC Sports, SuperMotocross League announce 2025 TV schedule
Dan Beaver
,
Dan Beaver
,
Top Clips
Murray, JSN expectations going into Week 12 clash
Three things from NFL season to be thankful for
Highlights: The RSM Classic 2024, Round 1
Trending Teams
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
All Sports
NFL
MLB
NBA
NHL
Soccer
Motors
NASCAR
College Football
Olympics
Golf
Fantasy Sports
WNBA
Men’s College Basketball
Women’s College Basketball
Paralympics
Tennis
Horse Racing
Cycling
On Her Turf
Figure Skating
Dog Show
Navy All-American Bowl
Rugby
Rotoworld
Fantasy Home
Betting Home
Fantasy Football
Football Player News
Matthew Berry
Fantasy Basketball
Basketball Player News
Fantasy Baseball
Baseball Player News
PFT
Golf Channel
Watch
Podcasts
Favorites
Favorites
Profile
Peacock
Betting Home
Telemundo Deportes
Paris 2024 Olympics
GolfNow
GolfPass
SportsEngine
NBC Sports Press Box
Profile
Login or Create Profile
Profile
Login or Create Profile
Favorites
Menu
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
Watch Now
Would Deion take the Cowboys HC job?
November 21, 2024 02:41 PM
Joel Klatt joins Dan Patrick to break down the Heisman Trophy race, the current landscape of the College Football Playoff, the possibility of Deion Sanders coaching in the NFL and more.
Close Ad
Add favorite players, teams, and leagues with an NBCUniversal Profile
Continue