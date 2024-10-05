 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Alfred Dunhill Links Championship 2024 - Day Three
Tyrrell Hatton ties Old Course record to lead; Nicolas Colsaerts one back after albatross
Alfred Dunhill Links Championship 2024 - Day Three
WATCH: Dog steals Gareth Bale’s ball on green at Dunhill Links
COLLEGE FOOTBALL: NOV 12 Nebraska at Michigan
What college football games are on today: Week 6 Saturday NCAA top 25 schedule, TV channels, how to watch

Top Clips

nbc_pl_brevswolhls_241005.jpg
Extended HLs: Brentford v. Wolves Matchweek 7
nbc_pl_leibou_241005.jpg
Extended HLs: Leicester City v. Bournemouth MWK 7
nbc_pl_mcful_241005.jpg
Extended HLs: Manchester City 3, Fulham 2

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Alfred Dunhill Links Championship 2024 - Day Three
Tyrrell Hatton ties Old Course record to lead; Nicolas Colsaerts one back after albatross
Alfred Dunhill Links Championship 2024 - Day Three
WATCH: Dog steals Gareth Bale’s ball on green at Dunhill Links
COLLEGE FOOTBALL: NOV 12 Nebraska at Michigan
What college football games are on today: Week 6 Saturday NCAA top 25 schedule, TV channels, how to watch

Top Clips

nbc_pl_brevswolhls_241005.jpg
Extended HLs: Brentford v. Wolves Matchweek 7
nbc_pl_leibou_241005.jpg
Extended HLs: Leicester City v. Bournemouth MWK 7
nbc_pl_mcful_241005.jpg
Extended HLs: Manchester City 3, Fulham 2

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Highlights: Notre dame defeats USNTDP 5-2

October 5, 2024 12:40 PM
The Fighting Irish scored four goals in the third period as they defeated the USNTDP Under-18 team 5-2 in an exhibition matchup at Compton Family Ice Arena.