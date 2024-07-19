 Skip navigation
Top News

The 152nd Open - Day Two
Swept away: Rory McIlroy, Bryson DeChambeau can’t handle windy conditions, miss cut
Chris Olave
2024 New Orleans Saints Fantasy Preview
The 152nd Open - Day Two
Max Homa celebrates like he won the claret jug with 29-footer to make Open cut

Top Clips

nbc_golf_gc_wagner18hole_240719.jpg
Fescue on 11 gets best of Wagner, like Lowry
nbc_golf_lpga_dana_rd2_240719.jpg
Highlights: Dana Open, Round 2
nbc_golf_homabirdie18_240719.jpg
Homa fired up after 29-footer to make The Open cut

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Top News

The 152nd Open - Day Two
Swept away: Rory McIlroy, Bryson DeChambeau can’t handle windy conditions, miss cut
Chris Olave
2024 New Orleans Saints Fantasy Preview
The 152nd Open - Day Two
Max Homa celebrates like he won the claret jug with 29-footer to make Open cut

Top Clips

nbc_golf_gc_wagner18hole_240719.jpg
Fescue on 11 gets best of Wagner, like Lowry
nbc_golf_lpga_dana_rd2_240719.jpg
Highlights: Dana Open, Round 2
nbc_golf_homabirdie18_240719.jpg
Homa fired up after 29-footer to make The Open cut

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Watch Now

Pogacar closing in on history at Tour de France

July 19, 2024 02:07 PM
Tejay van Garderen and Brent Bookwalter discuss Tadej Pogacar moving closer to his third Tour de France title after Stage 19, breaking down his celebration at the finish line and more.
nbc_pftpm_mailbag_240719.jpg
18:35
PFT PM Mailbag: Can Cousins be benched in 2024?
nbc_pftpm_sundayticket_240719.jpg
10:00
Florio: Sunday Ticket case may force NFL to change
nbc_pftpm_billbelichick_240719.jpg
4:11
Will Belichick make a return to NFL coaching?
nbc_pftpm_jaguarsemployee_240719.jpg
8:02
Report: Jaguars sue former employee who stole $22M
nbc_pftpm_calebwilliams_240719.jpg
14:11
Florio explains reporting on Williams contract
nbc_pftpm_brandonaiyuk_240719.jpg
11:54
What’s next for Aiyuk and the 49ers?
legette.jpg
7:11
Roles for Johnson, Legette affecting fantasy value
nbc_roto_saintswr_240718.jpg
5:01
Olave’s top-5 fantasy potential in doubt
nbc_roto_robinsonpitts_240718.jpg
4:48
Is Robinson deserving of RB2 fantasy ranking?
nbc_bte_falconsnfcsouth_240717.jpg
4:52
Betting market is too high on Cousins, Falcons
