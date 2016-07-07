 Skip navigation
MLB: Los Angeles Dodgers at Colorado Rockies
Dodgers place Clayton Kershaw on the injured list due to left shoulder soreness
MLB: Miami Marlins at Arizona Diamondbacks
Marlins’ Jazz Chisholm Jr. back on injured list, this time with oblique strain
Tennis: Wimbledon
Sofia Kenin surprises Coco Gauff in a highlight-filled, all-US match at Wimbledon

nbc_moto_smx_bigmomentsredbud_230703.jpg
Pro Motocross Round 5 at RedBud best moments
nbc_bfa_underoverratednbamoves_230703.jpg
Ranking the most underrated moves in free agency
nbc_golf_golfcentral_livpgamergerhearingupdate_230703.jpg
Dunne, Price testifying for PGA Tour merger deal

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Cavendish wins 3rd 2016 Tour stage

July 7, 2016 12:05 PM
Mark Cavendish's 29th career Tour de France victory came after an incredibly dangerous sprint to the finish line. With the win, Cavendish takes over the points lead.
