Top News

Dakotah Lindwurm Fiona O’Keeffe Emily Sisson
Team USA at 2024 Paris Olympics: List of qualified U.S. athletes
2024 U.S. Olympic Team Trials - Swimming - Day 1
2024 U.S. Olympic Swimming Trials Results
oly24_dvws_trial_lastdivefinals_240617.jpg
2024 U.S. Olympic Diving Trials Results

Top Clips

oly24_dvwsp_trials_lastdivefinal_240618.jpg
Schnell and Parratto punch tickets to Paris
nbc_golf_paulknoppintv_240618.jpg
KPMG excited to be ‘catalyst for change’
nbc_golf_blockintv2_240618.jpg
Block duo ‘ham and egg’ way to Good Good lead

Watch Now

Schnell, Parratto's dives from 10m synchro final

June 18, 2024 08:18 PM
Watch all of Delaney Schnell and Jessica Parratto's dives from the women's 10m synchronized platform final at the 2024 U.S. Olympic Diving Trials.