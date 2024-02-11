 Skip navigation
Top News

Day 5 - World Athletics Championships Budapest 2023
World records, American mile record fall at Millrose Games
WM Phoenix Open - Round One
‘Shut up!’ Players, fans get into it at WM Phoenix Open
Commercial Bank Qatar Masters - Day Four
Japan’s Hoshino wins first DPWT event at Qatar Masters

Top Clips

nbc_pl_update_240211.jpg
PL Update: Arsenal rout West Ham
nbc_pl_tenhagintv_240211.jpg
Ten Hag reacts to ‘massive win’ over Aston Villa
nbc_pl_moyesintv_240211.jpg
Moyes discusses ‘very difficult’ loss to Arsenal

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Top News

Day 5 - World Athletics Championships Budapest 2023
World records, American mile record fall at Millrose Games
WM Phoenix Open - Round One
‘Shut up!’ Players, fans get into it at WM Phoenix Open
Commercial Bank Qatar Masters - Day Four
Japan’s Hoshino wins first DPWT event at Qatar Masters

Top Clips

nbc_pl_update_240211.jpg
PL Update: Arsenal rout West Ham
nbc_pl_tenhagintv_240211.jpg
Ten Hag reacts to ‘massive win’ over Aston Villa
nbc_pl_moyesintv_240211.jpg
Moyes discusses ‘very difficult’ loss to Arsenal

Beard wins men’s 60m hurdles at Millrose Games

February 11, 2024 01:21 PM
United States sprinter and Howard University graduate Dylan Beard wins the men’s 60m hurdles with a time of 7.44 at the Millrose Games.