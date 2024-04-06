 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

AUTO: JAN 27 BMW M Endurance Challenge
Robert Wickens hospitalized after Nürburgring crash
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
Valero Texas Open - Round One
Ludvig Åberg’s driver head snaps and he still (!) drives the green at Valero Texas Open
Shane Bieber
Guardians ace Shane Bieber to have season-ending Tommy John surgery after solid start in 2024

Top Clips

nbc_pl_arsgoal3_240406.jpg
Trossard’s chip puts Arsenal 3-0 ahead of Brighton
nbc_pl_arsgoal2_240406.jpg
Havertz nets Arsenal’s second against Brighton
nbc_golf_abergdriverhead_240406.jpg
Aberg drives green despite losing club head

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

AUTO: JAN 27 BMW M Endurance Challenge
Robert Wickens hospitalized after Nürburgring crash
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
Valero Texas Open - Round One
Ludvig Åberg’s driver head snaps and he still (!) drives the green at Valero Texas Open
Shane Bieber
Guardians ace Shane Bieber to have season-ending Tommy John surgery after solid start in 2024

Top Clips

nbc_pl_arsgoal3_240406.jpg
Trossard’s chip puts Arsenal 3-0 ahead of Brighton
nbc_pl_arsgoal2_240406.jpg
Havertz nets Arsenal’s second against Brighton
nbc_golf_abergdriverhead_240406.jpg
Aberg drives green despite losing club head

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Highlights: 2024 Paris–Roubaix Femmes

April 6, 2024 01:01 PM
Find out which cyclist wins a thrilling sprint to the line in the Roubaix Velodrome to capture the Paris–Roubaix Femmes title.