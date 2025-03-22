 Skip navigation
Top News

Valspar Championship 2025 - Round Three
Viktor Hovland shares lead entering final round of Valspar Championship
Valspar Championship 2025 - Round Three
Valspar Championship 2025: Final-round tee times, pairings at Innisbrook Resort
NCAA Women's Basketball Tournament - First Round - College Park
4th-seeded Maryland avoids a March Madness upset, holds off Norfolk State 82-69

Top Clips

nbc_horse_louisianaderby_250322.jpg
Tiztastic pulls away to win Louisiana Derby
nbc_golf_valsparrd3_250322.jpg
Highlights: Valspar Championship, Round 3
nbc_wrugby_scotlandwales_250322.jpg
Six Nations highlights: Scotland 24, Wales 21

Watch Now

Final Gambit wins Jeff Ruby Steaks with late surge

March 22, 2025 06:33 PM
Using a late surge on the outside, Final Gambit earned 100 Kentucky Derby qualification points and pulled away from the field in an impressive win at the 2025 Jeff Ruby Steaks.