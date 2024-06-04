Highlights: Alcaraz takes down Tsitsipas

Skip navigation
Search Query
Submit Search
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing
Top News
Indianapolis 500 legend Parnelli Jones passes away at 90
Bruce Martin
,
Bruce Martin
,
Memorial Tournament tee times: Rounds 1 and 2 at Muirfield Village
Golf Channel Staff
,
Golf Channel Staff
,
NASCAR fines Kyle Weatherman $25,000 for Portland incident
Dustin Long
,
Dustin Long
,
Top Clips
French Open ‘war of attrition’ to benefit Ruud?
Swiatek on another level ahead of FO semi v. Gauff
‘We’ve lost the plot’ on Carter-Clark foul
Trending Teams
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
Profile
Profile
Login
Favorites
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
All Sports
All Sports
NFL
MLB
NBA
NHL
Soccer
Motors
NASCAR
College Football
College Basketball
Golf
Olympics
Fantasy Sports
Tennis
Horse Racing
Cycling
WNBA
On Her Turf
Figure Skating
Dog Show
All-American Bowl
Rugby
Rotoworld
Rotoworld
Fantasy Home
Betting Home
Fantasy Football
Football Player News
Matthew Berry
Fantasy Baseball
Baseball Player News
Baseball Season Tools
Fantasy Basketball
Basketball Player News
PFT
Golf Channel
Watch
Podcasts
Peacock
Betting Home
Telemundo Deportes
Paris 2024 Olympics
Team USA
Olympics
GolfNow
GolfPass
SportsEngine
NBC Sports Press Box
Search Query
Submit Search
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing
Top News
Indianapolis 500 legend Parnelli Jones passes away at 90
Bruce Martin
,
Bruce Martin
,
Memorial Tournament tee times: Rounds 1 and 2 at Muirfield Village
Golf Channel Staff
,
Golf Channel Staff
,
NASCAR fines Kyle Weatherman $25,000 for Portland incident
Dustin Long
,
Dustin Long
,
Top Clips
French Open ‘war of attrition’ to benefit Ruud?
Swiatek on another level ahead of FO semi v. Gauff
‘We’ve lost the plot’ on Carter-Clark foul
Trending Teams
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
All Sports
NFL
MLB
NBA
NHL
Soccer
Motors
NASCAR
College Football
College Basketball
Golf
Olympics
Fantasy Sports
Tennis
Horse Racing
Cycling
WNBA
On Her Turf
Figure Skating
Dog Show
All-American Bowl
Rugby
Rotoworld
Fantasy Home
Betting Home
Fantasy Football
Football Player News
Matthew Berry
Fantasy Baseball
Baseball Player News
Baseball Season Tools
Fantasy Basketball
Basketball Player News
PFT
Golf Channel
Watch
Podcasts
Favorites
Profile
Peacock
Betting Home
Telemundo Deportes
Paris 2024 Olympics
Team USA
Olympics
GolfNow
GolfPass
SportsEngine
NBC Sports Press Box
Favorites
Profile
Login
Menu
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
Watch Now
Highlights: Alcaraz takes down Tsitsipas
June 4, 2024 05:34 PM
Carlos Alcaraz did not drop a single set in beating Stefanos Tsitsipas in the French Open quarterfinal.
Close Ad