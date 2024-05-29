 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

U.S. Women's Open Presented by Ally - Previews
Chasing Nelly: Players draw inspiration in trying to beat the game’s best
Syndication: The Indianapolis Star
Helio Castroneves will replace Tom Blomqvist for IndyCar races in Detroit, Road America
Iga Swiatek
2024 French Open women’s singles draw

Top Clips

nbc_roto_rbsanthonytowns_240529.jpg
Should Timberwolves shop Towns in the offseason?
nbc_roto_rbsknicksoffseason_240529.jpg
Knicks ‘need to find a way to pay’ Hartenstein
nbc_golf_lf_mikewhanintv_240529.jpg
USGA CEO Whan talks growth of U.S. Women’s Open

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

U.S. Women's Open Presented by Ally - Previews
Chasing Nelly: Players draw inspiration in trying to beat the game’s best
Syndication: The Indianapolis Star
Helio Castroneves will replace Tom Blomqvist for IndyCar races in Detroit, Road America
Iga Swiatek
2024 French Open women’s singles draw

Top Clips

nbc_roto_rbsanthonytowns_240529.jpg
Should Timberwolves shop Towns in the offseason?
nbc_roto_rbsknicksoffseason_240529.jpg
Knicks ‘need to find a way to pay’ Hartenstein
nbc_golf_lf_mikewhanintv_240529.jpg
USGA CEO Whan talks growth of U.S. Women’s Open

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Highlights: Swiatek sneaks past Osaka in Round 2

May 29, 2024 04:03 PM
After winning the first set, 7-6, then dropping the second, 6-1, Iga Swiatek edged Naomi Osaka in the final set, 7-5, to advance to the third round of the French Open at Roland Garros.