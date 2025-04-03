Leaderboard 'same but different' entering Augusta

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Supercross San Diego Round 3
Jason Anderson out of the remainder of Supercross with ‘ongoing health concerns’
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
SX 2025 Rd 09 Indianapolis Joey Savatgy jumps.JPG
Joey Savatgy returns to Supercross in Foxborough
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
Darian DeVries
New Indiana coach Darian DeVries will make $27 million over 6 years plus incentives

Top Clips

oly_fsmen_worlds_cinematicrecap_250403.jpg
Malinin shows he’s in league of his own at worlds
nbc_pl_chegoal1_250403.jpg
Fernandez heads Chelsea ahead of Tottenham Hotspur
nbc_roto_galaxybrains_250403.jpg
Darnold dresses the part of Seattle Seahawks QB

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Supercross San Diego Round 3
Jason Anderson out of the remainder of Supercross with ‘ongoing health concerns’
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
SX 2025 Rd 09 Indianapolis Joey Savatgy jumps.JPG
Joey Savatgy returns to Supercross in Foxborough
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
Darian DeVries
New Indiana coach Darian DeVries will make $27 million over 6 years plus incentives

Top Clips

oly_fsmen_worlds_cinematicrecap_250403.jpg
Malinin shows he’s in league of his own at worlds
nbc_pl_chegoal1_250403.jpg
Fernandez heads Chelsea ahead of Tottenham Hotspur
nbc_roto_galaxybrains_250403.jpg
Darnold dresses the part of Seattle Seahawks QB

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Leaderboard 'same but different' entering Augusta

April 3, 2025 03:44 PM
Cara Banks and Morgan Pressel walk through the top of the leaderboard after Round 2 of the Augusta National Women's Amateur, giving takeaways on co-leaders Lottie Woad and Kiara Romero, as well as Megha Ganne.
Up Next
ganne_site.jpg
6:29
Amateur Ganne looked ‘very comfortable’ in Round 1
Now Playing
nbc_golf_asterisk_250401.jpg
5:06
History backing Talley, atop her game at Augusta
Now Playing
nbc_golf_lottie_250401.jpg
4:35
Woad taking extra attention in stride at Augusta
Now Playing
nbc_golf_anwav2_250401.jpg
4:45
Malixi WDs from Augusta National Women’s Amateur
Now Playing
nbc_golf_gc_martinhall_250331.jpg
8:12
Hall says goodbye to School of Golf: ‘A privilege’
Now Playing
nbc_golf_gc_annadavis_250331.jpg
5:35
Davis: Key at Augusta to stay present, in moment
Now Playing
nbc_golf_gc_vickigoetzeackerman_250331.jpg
4:33
Goetze-Ackerman: LPGA pace rules debuted well
Now Playing
nbc_golf_pgachampshls_250330.jpg
2:04
Highlights: Allan wins Galleri Classic
Now Playing
alejandro_tosti.jpg
3:51
Analyzing Tosti’s final round antics in Houston
Now Playing
nbc_golf_mwleereax_250330.jpg
2:47
Lee’s putting ‘key’ for first win at Houston Open
Now Playing

Related Videos

nbc_golf_meghaganne_250402.jpg
04:17
Ganne: Record-setting round came to me in a dream
nbc_golf_aonnext10andswing5_250402.jpg
01:22
Lee, Woodland jump up in Aon standings
nbc_golf_mattmccartyintv_250402.jpg
07:19
McCarty: ‘I feel really good’ heading into Masters
nbc_golf_billyhorschel_250401.jpg
15:07
Horschel: ‘Had a blast’ at TGL, happy with buy-in
nbc_golf_burkoanwa_250401.jpg
06:51
How the Augusta National Women’s Amateur took off
nbc_golf_morganpresselinterview_250401.jpg
07:15
Previewing Augusta National Women’s Amateur field
nbc_golf_gt_romeroint_250331.jpg
05:54
Romero: Ready for ‘just another round’ at Augusta
nbc_golf_gt_roundtablepart2_250331.jpg
07:52
Who to watch ahead of Masters past ‘upper tier’
nbc_golf_gt_roundtable_250331.jpg
07:40
Roundtable: Rory’s elbow issue; Tosti, Lee’s pace
nbc_golf_gt_butchharmonint_250331.jpg
13:33
Harmon: Masters is easiest major to prepare for
nbc_golf_gcpodscottierory_250330.jpg
05:57
Scheffler, McIlroy finish ‘warm-up’ before Masters
nbc_golf_woodlandreax_250330.jpg
03:08
Woodland gets juices flowing again at Houston Open
nbc_golf_dpwtindiahl_250330.jpg
02:58
Highlights: Hero Indian Open, Round 4
lee_site.jpg
01:30
Lee soars on Moving Day, seeking first win
nbc_golf_gc_schefflersoundreax_250329.jpg
03:20
Scheffler will be in ‘chaser mode’ at Houston Open
nbc_golf_gc_mwleesoundreax_250329.jpg
04:56
Lee: My ‘irons have been amazing’ at Houston Open
nbc_golf_gc_happyhour_250328.jpg
03:19
Best of Happy Hour with Smylie at Houston Open
nbc_golf_gc_scheffler_250328.jpg
07:11
Scheffler’s putter heats up at Houston Open, Rd. 2
nbc_golf_dpworldtour_250327.jpg
01:44
Highlights: Hero Indian Open, Round 1
nbc_golf_scottiehighlights_250327.jpg
04:23
Scheffler overcomes conditions at Houston Open
nbc_golf_roryscottie_250327.jpg
06:40
Are Scheffler, McIlroy in early stages of rivalry?
nbc_golf_roryhighlights_250327.jpg
05:12
HLs: McIlroy even after Round 1 of Houston Open
nbc_gc_kordaintv_250236.jpg
01:58
Korda excited for LPGA’s growth, next generation
nbc_gt_sauceintv_250326.jpg
02:43
Jets CB Gardner ‘addicted’ to playing golf
scheffler.jpg
05:40
Wood’s takeaways from Florida, Ryder Cup updates
nbc_gt_scottiedesk_250326.jpg
04:04
Is Scheffler playing ‘catch up’ after offseason?
RoryGT3-26.jpg
06:26
McIlroy picking holes in game despite Players win
nbc_golf_season1thoughts_250326.jpg
05:29
How TGL can expand upon first season’s momentum
nbc_golfcentral_tostiinterview_250325.jpg
11:17
Tosti: My passion is authentic, just ‘who I am’
nbc_golf_adamintv_250325.jpg
02:14
Thielen: ‘Big target’ defending NFLPA Classic win

Latest Clips

oly_fsmen_worlds_cinematicrecap_250403.jpg
02:19
Malinin shows he’s in league of his own at worlds
nbc_pl_chegoal1_250403.jpg
01:08
Fernandez heads Chelsea ahead of Tottenham Hotspur
nbc_roto_galaxybrains_250403.jpg
10:59
Darnold dresses the part of Seattle Seahawks QB
nbc_roto_chrisgodwin_250403.jpg
58
Bucs’ Godwin in line to play Week 1 of 2025 season
nbc_roto_rice_250403.jpg
01:07
Rice expected to be ready for Chiefs training camp
nbc_roto_campbell_250403.jpg
01:22
Campbell signs eight-year extension Red Sox
nbc_roto_bluegrassstakes_250403.jpg
01:20
Unpacking the ‘wide open’ Bluegrass Stakes
nbc_roto_woodmemorial_250403.jpg
02:23
Captain Cook may be horse to bet in Wood Memorial
nbc_roto_anitaderby_250403.jpg
01:41
Barnes can makes things interesting at Santa Anita
nbc_dps_dponjamorant_250403.jpg
06:58
Morant is in the news for all the wrong reasons
nbc_dps_waynegretzkyalexovechkin_250403.jpg
07:10
Ovechkin ‘enhances’ Gretzky’s greatness
nbc_dps_carmeloanthonyknicksjersey_250403.jpg
05:43
Should Knicks retire Anthony’s number?
nbc_dps_jimnantzinterview_250403.jpg
19:49
Nantz: Wouldn’t trade the Masters for anything
nbc_golf_ganneint_250403.jpg
01:48
Ganne adjusted to a different feel in Round 2
nbc_golf_heckint_250403.jpg
02:19
‘New life’ has given Heck new perspective on golf
nbc_roto_ivanherrera_250403.jpg
01:32
Is Herrera’s upside worth the risk in a committee?
nbc_roto_skubal_250403.jpg
01:33
Skubal’s slow start isn’t sending off alarm bells
GettyImages-2207994508_copy.jpg
02:22
Discussing impact of Gabriel’s injury for Arsenal
nbc_pl_ornsegment_250403.jpg
06:10
Postecoglou’s future at Spurs ‘in serious doubt’
nbc_golf_lottiewoadintv_250403.jpg
01:26
Contending as hoped, familiar pressure favors Woad
nbc_golf_anwaearlyhls_250403.jpg
02:02
HLs: Augusta National Women’s Amateur, early Rd. 2
nbc_pl_tactics_250403.jpg
02:45
Analyzing Saka’s winner for Arsenal against Fulham
butlercurrygswvslal.jpg
01:41
GSW ‘won’t have problems’ attacking rim vs. Lakers
nbc_bte_heatvsgrizz_250403.jpg
01:43
Heat in ‘tough spot’ with quick turnaround vs. MEM
nbc_ffhh_lastcall_250403.jpg
02:15
Will three QBs go in draft’s first round?
nbc_ffhh_ahstonjeanty_250403.jpg
08:12
Bears, Cowboys intriguing spots for top RBs
nbc_ffhh_camward_250403.jpg
03:54
Unpacking fantasy implications if Ward goes to TEN
nbc_ffhh_alvinkamara_250403.jpg
08:19
Kamara, Mason get votes of confidence
nbc_roto_uclauconn_250403.jpg
01:28
Why UCLA is a good bet to cover vs. UConn
nbc_roto_scvtex_250403.jpg
01:17
Focus on the under in South Carolina vs. Texas