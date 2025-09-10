 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

MLB: Philadelphia Phillies at Atlanta Braves
Braves catcher Sean Murphy will undergo season-ending surgery to repair a labral tear in his hip
MLB: Chicago Cubs at Los Angeles Angels
Cubs place Kyle Tucker on injured list because of strained left calf
MLB: Detroit Tigers at New York Yankees
Aaron Judge hits 359th career homer, passing Hall of Famer Yogi Berra for 5th in Yankees history

Top Clips

nbc_soccer_usvsjapan_250909.jpg
Highlights: USMNT vs. Japan (En Español)
nbc_soccer_ussecondgoal_250909.jpg
Balogun doubles USMNT’s lead over Japan
nbc_soccer_usfirstgoal_250909.jpg
Zendejas strikes first for USMNT against Japan

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

MLB: Philadelphia Phillies at Atlanta Braves
Braves catcher Sean Murphy will undergo season-ending surgery to repair a labral tear in his hip
MLB: Chicago Cubs at Los Angeles Angels
Cubs place Kyle Tucker on injured list because of strained left calf
MLB: Detroit Tigers at New York Yankees
Aaron Judge hits 359th career homer, passing Hall of Famer Yogi Berra for 5th in Yankees history

Top Clips

nbc_soccer_usvsjapan_250909.jpg
Highlights: USMNT vs. Japan (En Español)
nbc_soccer_ussecondgoal_250909.jpg
Balogun doubles USMNT’s lead over Japan
nbc_soccer_usfirstgoal_250909.jpg
Zendejas strikes first for USMNT against Japan

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Crenshaw: Bradley, Donald face 'so much' pressure

September 9, 2025 08:31 PM
World Golf Hall of Famer and 1999 United States Ryder Cup captain Ben Crenshaw joins Golf Central to reflect on the thrills of the 1999 tournament, how he crafted the U.S. roster, and how the captain role has evolved.
Up Next
nbc_golf_gc_top10womens_250908.jpg
3:54
Oregon’s Romero ‘destined for big things’ in 2025
Now Playing
ben_james.jpg
6:02
Eyes on Oklahoma State, James in NCAA men’s golf
Now Playing
nbc_golf_rominehit_250907.jpg
4:12
DeChambeau’s Walker Cup presence was ‘cool to see’
Now Playing
nbc_golf_uswinreax_250907.jpg
7:52
Smith: ‘Couldn’t ask for better’ Walker Cup team
Now Playing
nbc_golf_stewarthagestad_250905.jpg
4:51
Hagestad: Cypress Point Club is a ‘special place’
Now Playing
nbc_golf_lukepoulter_250905.jpg
8:33
Poulter: First hole-in-one was ‘really special’
Now Playing
nbc_golf_walkerpreview_250904.jpg
2:01
Previewing the historic Walker Cup
Now Playing
nbc_golf_lukedonaldintv_250901.jpg
9:58
Donald learning from road Ryder Cup victories
Now Playing
PGA: TOUR Championship - First Round
9:35
Hovland’s struggles will fuel him at Ryder Cup
Now Playing
nbc_golf_jonrahmpick_250901.jpg
4:13
Rahm excited for New York fans at Bethpage
Now Playing

Related Videos

nbc_golf_rexhoggardhit_250909.jpg
04:08
Procore Champ. ‘feels like a combine’ for Team USA
nbc_golf_rorymcilroybmwpga_250909.jpg
04:33
Rory’s comments could point to global influx
nbc_golf_europerydercupteam_250909.jpg
05:24
BMW PGA ‘important’ for European Ryder Cup team
nbc_golf_gt_ewanmurray_250908.jpg
09:32
McIlroy having ‘the best season of his career’
nbc_golf_gt_malbierecap_250908.jpg
10:12
Maltbie: 50th Walker Cup was unforgettable
nbc_golf_gt_roundtable_250908.jpg
09:35
Should Team Europe be favored in the Ryder Cup?
nbc_golf_womfohrd1_250909.jpg
07:21
HLs: Women’s Folds of Honor Collegiate, Round 1
nbc_golf_walkercupd1am_250906.jpg
07:58
Highlights: 2025 Walker Cup, Day 1 foursomes
nbc_golf_golfchannelgames_250903.jpg
12:34
Rory, Scheffler to headline the Golf Channel Games
nbc_golf_mattwallace_250831.jpg
06:03
Wallace will ‘never give up on the Ryder Cup’
nbc_golf_dpworldtour_250831.jpg
04:07
Highlights: 2025 Omega European Masters, Round 4
nbc_golf_rydercuppicks_250830.jpg
02:47
Who will Donald pick for European Ryder Cup team?
FM_2_raw.jpg
03:08
Highlights: 2025 FM Championship, Round 2
nbc_golf_pgatourkapaluav3_250829_720x405_2447680579660.jpg
04:27
Kapalua shut down raises concerns about Sentry
nbc_golf_dpworldtourhl_250829.jpg
02:41
Highlights: 2025 Omega European Masters, Round 2
nbc_golf_thitikul_250829.jpg
05:38
Thitikul’s intangibles powered rise to world No. 1
nbc_golf_nelly_250828.jpg
05:41
Nelly seeking first win of 2025 at FM Championship
BenGriffinLPL.jpg
03:14
Griffin, Young realized potential in 2025
nbc_golf_gcpodclip_250827.jpg
07:36
Will fans hold Bradley’s picks against him?
nbc_golf_jtintv_250827.jpg
09:26
Thomas ‘just happy’ to be on U.S. Ryder Cup team
bradley_on_set.jpg
09:04
Bradley: Captain’s picks ‘shined’ to close season
nbc_golf_keeganphonecalls_250827.jpg
01:35
‘It broke my heart:' Bradley talks rejection calls
nbc_golf_rydercuppicks_250827.jpg
04:11
Bradley reveals six U.S. Ryder Cup captain’s picks
nbc_golf_keeganpickingself_250827.jpg
02:07
Bradley: Decision to not play made ‘a while ago’
nbc_gt_jstewartintrv_250825.jpg
08:15
Why the likes of Fleetwood are Stewart’s ‘heroes’
kbradley.jpg
07:24
Kisner: Bradley has done ‘admirable job’ as leader
nbc_gt_bethannhit_250825.jpg
08:51
Henderson’s win on home soil has ‘massive’ impact
nbc_gt_roundtableryderc_250825.jpg
07:33
Hottest golf question: Will Bradley pick himself?
nbc_golf_gcpodbestmoments_250824.jpg
09:13
What were the best men’s golf moments of 2025?
nbc_golf_johnsondrive_250824.jpg
05:38
Wagner on Scheffler’s OB drive, Fleetwood’s win

Latest Clips

nbc_soccer_usvsjapan_250909.jpg
11:12
Highlights: USMNT vs. Japan (En Español)
nbc_soccer_ussecondgoal_250909.jpg
01:17
Balogun doubles USMNT’s lead over Japan
nbc_soccer_usfirstgoal_250909.jpg
01:21
Zendejas strikes first for USMNT against Japan
women_s_rd_2.jpg
08:18
HLs: Women’s Folds of Honor Collegiate, Round 2
nbc_pff_notredametexasam_250909.jpg
01:21
Analyzing Texas A&M’s OL vs. Notre Dame’s defense
nbc_pff_falconsvikings_250909.jpg
01:44
Player spotlight: Falcons vs. Vikings on SNF
nbc_pff_ohiovsohiostate_250909.jpg
01:20
Top impact players: Ohio vs. Ohio State
nbc_cyc_vueltastage16hlv2_250909.jpg
39:52
Highlights: 2025 Vuelta a España Stage 16
nbc_roto_calebwilliams_250909.jpg
01:25
Williams’ struggles ‘very concerning’ for Bears
nbc_csu_qbdebuts_250909.jpg
11:59
Ranking QBs on new teams’ debut performances
nbc_roto_mccarthy_250909.jpg
01:25
McCarthy went ‘legend mode’ for Vikings on MNF
nbc_csu_nfcnorth_250909.jpg
02:01
Vikings leapfrog Lions in odds to win division
nbc_roto_tankbigsby_250909.jpg
01:27
Bigsby trade boosts Etienne stock, hampers Shipley
nbc_roto_purdy_250909.jpg
01:26
Jones can be ‘point guard’ for SF if Purdy is out
nbc_csu_bearsvikingsv2_250909.jpg
17:03
Bears ‘will be sick’ with blown lead vs. Vikings
nbc_ffhh_lastcallv2_250909.jpg
01:05
Early-week bets for Eagles-Chiefs, Falcons-Vikings
nbc_ffhh_vikingsbears_250909.jpg
05:41
J.J. McCarthy rallies Vikings past Williams, Bears
nbc_smx_biggestmoment_250909.jpg
05:56
SMX Playoffs 2025: zMax Dragway biggest moments
nbc_ffhh_danieljones_250909.jpg
05:12
Colts’ Jones headlines QB waiver wire for Week 2
nbc_ffhh_tightend_250909.jpg
05:29
Fannin leads TE waiver wire after Kittle injury
nbc_fhh_tankbv2_250909.jpg
03:57
Bigsby traded from Jaguars to Eagles
nbc_dls_belichick_250909.jpg
05:08
Belichick-Pats situation ‘feels like high school’
nbc_ffhh_rbs_250909.jpg
03:34
Look to Browns’ Sampson on Week 2 RB waiver wire
nbc_dls_mnfrecap_250909.jpg
05:33
Russini: Vikings are built to win a Super Bowl
nbc_ffhh_deeptargets_250909.jpg
05:16
Washington leads deep league WR waiver wire adds
nbc_dps_vikingsbearsrecap_250909.jpg
07:53
McCarthy ‘is a winner’, shows composure in debut
nbc_dps_sethwickershaminterview_250909.jpg
13:33
Wickersham: Namath the most important QB ever
nbc_ffhh_waiverwire_250909.jpg
13:22
Target Johnston, Brown for Week 2 WR waiver wires
nbc_golf_menfohrd2_250909.jpg
05:44
HLs: Men’s Folds of Honor Collegiate, Round 2
nbc_roto_oroy_250909.jpg
01:53
Early favorites for Offensive Rookie of the Year