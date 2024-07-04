 Skip navigation
Top News

David Duval
Rounds of 59 or lower in PGA Tour history
John Deere Classic - Round One
Jordan Spieth’s ‘done it before,’ but can he do it again after slow start at John Deere?
John Deere Classic - Round One
PGA Tour rookie Hayden Springer shoots 59 with dramatic finish in Rd. 1 of John Deere

Top Clips

Springer ties John Deere record of 59 in Round 1
Spieth frustrated with Round 1 showing
Springer: Tying tournament record ‘pretty special’

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
Watch Now

Langer making final DP World Tour start

July 4, 2024 04:09 PM
42-time winner Bernhard Langer discusses the feelings surrounding making his last DP World Tour start at the BMW International Open.
2:03
Springer ties John Deere record of 59 in Round 1
3:51
Springer: Tying tournament record ‘pretty special’
2:17
Spieth trivia ahead of John Deere Classic return
9:18
Luiten wins court case to play golf at Olympics
9:15
Spieth: Fatherhood has changed what drives me
12:00
Harmon details history with U.S. Senior Open
4:14
Bhatia after disappointing finish: ‘it sucks’
3:23
Highlights: 2024 Italian Open, Round 4
2:53
Green’s historical Women’s Amateur Championship
2:16
Amateur Clanton contending at the Rocket Mortgage
