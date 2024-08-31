 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

ISPS HANDA World Invitational presented by AVIV Clinics 2023 - Day Four
DP World Tour pro hits tee shot 8 yards, sideways; let him explain
TENNIS-USA-OPEN
Frances Tiafoe beats Ben Shelton at U.S. Open; Novak Djokovic may be next
TOUR Championship - Round Two
Scottie Scheffler still leads but advantage trimmed at Tour Championship

Top Clips

nbc_herecometheirish_episode2_kiser_240830.jpg
Kiser takes farm lessons to gridiron as ND star LB
nbc_herecometheirish_episode1_duke_240830.jpg
Leonard looks to prove Irish right despite setback
nbc_golf_tourchamprd2_240830.jpg
Highlights: 2024 Tour Championship, Round 2

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

ISPS HANDA World Invitational presented by AVIV Clinics 2023 - Day Four
DP World Tour pro hits tee shot 8 yards, sideways; let him explain
TENNIS-USA-OPEN
Frances Tiafoe beats Ben Shelton at U.S. Open; Novak Djokovic may be next
TOUR Championship - Round Two
Scottie Scheffler still leads but advantage trimmed at Tour Championship

Top Clips

nbc_herecometheirish_episode2_kiser_240830.jpg
Kiser takes farm lessons to gridiron as ND star LB
nbc_herecometheirish_episode1_duke_240830.jpg
Leonard looks to prove Irish right despite setback
nbc_golf_tourchamprd2_240830.jpg
Highlights: 2024 Tour Championship, Round 2

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Morikawa excels all around in Tour Champ. Round 2

August 30, 2024 09:05 PM
Collin Morikawa went 8-under in the second round of the Tour Championship, the final event in the PGA Tour's FedExCup Playoffs. Look at his round by the numbers, presented by CDW Intelligence Center.
Up Next
nbc_golf_gc_tigerscottie_240830.jpg
4:26
Analyzing Scheffler’s strokes gained off the tee
Now Playing
nbc_golf_gc_curtiscup_240830.jpg
1:16
United States takes early lead at Curtis Cup
Now Playing
scheffler.jpg
8:01
Debating FedExCup Playoffs as Scheffler leads big
Now Playing
nbc_golf_gc_wagnerhit_240829.jpg
4:42
Wagner gives Scheffler’s pitch a go
Now Playing
nbc_golf_gc_scottieputtingv2_240829.jpg
6:53
Scheffler remaining focused at Tour Championship
Now Playing
nbc_golf_gc_morikawahl_240829.jpg
3:35
HLs: Morikawa’s stellar back-9 at TOUR, Rd. 1
Now Playing
nbc_golf_gc_xandersound_240829.jpg
2:29
Analyzing Schauffele’s Round 1 struggles
Now Playing
nbc_golf_gc_greeneastlakeintv_240828.jpg
9:45
East Lake offers new look for Tour Championship
Now Playing
nbc_golf_gc_koint_240825__901434.jpg
5:29
Ko reflects on ‘Cinderella’ run after Women’s Open
Now Playing
nbc_golf_gc_bubbleboys_240825.jpg
3:51
Thomas last in, Scheffler struggling before finale
Now Playing