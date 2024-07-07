 Skip navigation
Chicago favorite Shane van Gisbergen out after getting caught in Chase Briscoe crash
John Deere Classic - Final Round
Davis Thompson sets scoring record, wins first PGA Tour event at John Deere Classic
Pato%20O_Ward%20-%20Honda%20Indy%20200%20at%20Mid-Ohio%20-%20By_%20Chris%20Owens_Ref%20Image%20Without%20Watermark_m111579.jpg
IndyCar's Pato O'Ward gets a victory he can actually celebrate in first race with the Hybrid Engine

nbc_golf_dpworldtourhighlights_240707.jpg
Highlights: BMW International Open, Round 4
nbc_golf_clantonandthorsound_240707.jpg
Clanton, Thorbjornsen impressing on PGA Tour
nbc_nas_briscoesvg_240707.jpg
Briscoe sends SVG into wall, out of Chicago race

Thompson reflects on first PGA Tour win

July 7, 2024 06:13 PM
Davis Thompson discusses his impressive win at the John Deere Classic, where he was able to earn his first PGA Tour victory and a spot in The Open.
nbc_golf_dpworldtourhighlights_240707.jpg
2:12
Highlights: BMW International Open, Round 4
nbc_golf_clantonandthorsound_240707.jpg
3:54
Clanton, Thorbjornsen impressing on PGA Tour
nbc_golf_ctpaninterview_240707.jpg
1:24
Pan discusses qualifying for The Open
nbc_golf_arnoldpalmercup_240707.jpg
1:00
Team USA earns 15th Arnold Palmer Cup win
nbc_golf_gc_penskemovingday_240706.jpg
1:41
Thompson makes big move at John Deere Classic
nbc_golf_arnoldpalmercup_240706.jpg
2:02
USA, International tied after Arnold Palmer Day 2
nbc_golf_thorbjornsenandclanton_240706.jpg
5:40
Clanton, Thorbjornson discuss John Deere Classic
nbc_golf_ericcolereax_240706.jpg
6:01
Cole rebounds in Round 3 of John Deere Classic
nbc_golf_thompsondeskreax_240706.jpg
4:45
Thompson maximized 'a few good breaks' in Round 3
nbc_golf_jordanspiethintv_240706.jpg
1:55
Spieth reflects on Round 3 of John Deere Classic
