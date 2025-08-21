 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

jeantylovehate.jpg
Matthew Berry’s Love/Hate for the 2025 fantasy football season
Betfred British Masters 2025 hosted by Sir Nick Faldo - Day One - The Belfry
Rasmus Hojgaard tied for 12th at British Masters in bid to secure European Ryder Cup spot
Los Angeles Premiere Of "Lindsey Vonn: The Final Season" From HBO
Erich Sailer, youth ski coach of Olympians including Lindsey Vonn, dies at 99

Top Clips

nbc_rtf_archandarchie_250821.jpg
Arch pushes back on grandfather’s NFL draft claim
nbc_rtf_cjcarr_250821.jpg
Notre Dame names Carr as starter over Minchey
nbc_dls_jeffpearlman_250821.jpg
Pearlman: Parts of Cowboys doc feel ‘sanitized’

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Watch Now

Debating potential U.S. Ryder Cup captain picks

August 21, 2025 12:44 PM
Todd Lewis catches up with Keegan Bradley about the budding chemistry between members of the U.S. Ryder Cup team and how he plans to make captain picks before Golf Central debates the top candidates in front of him.
nbc_golf_nialldoneganintv_250818.jpg
7:49
Shiels Donegan: I don’t give up easily
nbc_golf_bubbleplayers_250817.jpg
3:11
FedExCup Playoff bubble bursts for some at the BMW
nbc_golf_scheffleronset_250817.jpg
8:13
Scheffler: Golf ‘means a heck of a lot to me’
golf_marco.jpg
5:11
Penge boosts Ryder Cup chances with DPWT victory
nbc_golf_bubbleboys_250816.jpg
8:50
Checking in on players on FedExCup Playoffs bubble
nbc_golf_schefflersound_250816.jpg
4:57
Scheffler talks run-in with rules officials at BMW
nbc_golf_macintyresound_250816.jpg
6:13
MacIntyre: ‘You give me crap, I’ll give you crap’
nbc_golf_gc_macintyresoundreax_250815.jpg
6:51
MacIntyre feels ‘comfortable’ at BMW Championship
nbc_golf_gc_schefflersoundreax_250815.jpg
2:45
Scheffler: It is ‘always fun’ playing with McIlroy
nbc_golf_nicolaiholeout_250814.jpg
0:32
Højgaard holes out for eagle twice in three holes
Now Playing

Related Videos

nbc_golf_apalacheehighschool_250820.jpg
06:39
From coach to hero, how Phenix saved Apalachee
nbc_golf_brianrolapp_250820.jpg
10:51
Rolapp wants PGA Tour to be aggressive meritocracy
nbc_golf_tlewscottie_250820.jpg
06:55
Scheffler: Winning POY would be ‘very special’
nbc_golf_ewenmurray_250820.jpg
06:36
Fleetwood ‘due to win’ on the PGA Tour
nbc_golf_rexandtoddreax_250820.jpg
10:58
Unpacking changes Rolapp wants for PGA Tour
nbc_golf_masonhowell_250819.jpg
07:09
Howell reflects on ‘incredible week’ at US Amateur
nbc_golf_rorypresser_250819.jpg
14:39
McIlroy ‘didn’t hate’ Tour Champ. starting strokes
nbc_golf_pgatourschedule_250819.jpg
05:56
Return to Doral reopens signature events debate
nbc_golf_lewisreport_250819.jpg
12:14
Scheffler gets Scott back on bag for Tour Champ.
nbc_golf_maverickmcnealy_250819.jpg
08:20
What McNealy would bring to Ryder Cup team
nbc_golf_beallkeaganbradley_250818.jpg
05:27
With play slipping, eyes on Bradley at East Lake
nbc_golf_matchplaytourchampionship_250818.jpg
02:39
Debating merits of match play for Tour Champ.
scottie_new_august.jpg
03:00
Scheffler’s chip-in on No. 17 was ‘Tiger-esque’
nbc_golf_eurorydercupstandings_250818.jpg
04:16
Team Europe ‘looks very dangerous’ for Ryder Cup
maverickthumbnailpgatourgolfchannelpodcast.jpg
11:27
Will McNealy, Griffin make U.S. Ryder Cup team?
nbc_golf_jaimediaz_250813.jpg
07:20
The Olympic Club is more than just a golf course
nbc_golf_meghaganneinterview_250813.jpg
05:56
Ganne reflects on path to U.S. Women’s Amateur win
nbc_golf_rydercupkeegan_250813.jpg
13:18
Is playing Ryder Cup Bradley’s best option?
nbc_golf_scottieschefflercaddie_250813.jpg
05:55
Scheffler and new caddie figuring out routine
nbc_golf_rorymcilroywalk_250813.jpg
07:08
McIlroy hopes to ‘shake summer rust off’ at BMW
nbc_golf_livrelegation_250813.jpg
07:08
Which LIV golfers face potential relegation?
nbc_golf_fallpredictions_250812.jpg
05:17
Ryder Cup, FedExCup Fall hot takes and predictions
nbc_golf_emiliadoran_250812.jpg
07:50
How Doran balances life as golfer and reporter
nbc_golf_whanintv2_250812.jpg
09:26
Whan ‘super excited’ about new media rights deal
nbc_golf_roundtablerydercup_250812.jpg
09:48
How will Bradley, Donald fill out Ryder Cup teams?
nbc_golf_kirakhit_250812.jpg
06:13
Scheffler’s caddie one of many stories at BMW
justin_rose_thumb.jpg
10:53
Storylines leaving TPC Southwind, Ryder Cup update
bradley_keegan.jpg
05:46
‘Delicious’ story brewing for U.S. Ryder Cup team
nbc_golf_rountable_250811.jpg
09:52
Why Fleetwood’s chase is ‘a strong story’ in 2025
nbc_golf_tlscheffler_250810.jpg
01:56
Unpacking Scheffler’s FedEx St. Jude final round

Latest Clips

nbc_rtf_archandarchie_250821.jpg
01:44
Arch pushes back on grandfather’s NFL draft claim
nbc_rtf_cjcarr_250821.jpg
02:08
Notre Dame names Carr as starter over Minchey
nbc_dls_jeffpearlman_250821.jpg
16:57
Pearlman: Parts of Cowboys doc feel ‘sanitized’
nbc_ffhh_last_call_250821.jpg
01:42
Ravens, Bengals among best bets to win AFC North
nbc_dps_urbanmeyervsjimharbaugh_250821.jpg
04:55
Meyer suggests NFL should suspend Harbaugh
nbc_dps_dponlondonsuperbowl_250821.jpg
05:07
Super Bowl in London feels ‘inevitable’
nbc_dps_albertbreerinterview_250821.jpg
18:08
Biggest obstacles facing a Super Bowl in London
nbc_ffhh_dk_metcalf_250821.jpg
02:17
Why Metcalf could struggle in Steelers offense
nbc_ffhh_lovehatepcs1_250821.jpg
05:40
London among WRs in fantasy with ‘highest floors’
nbc_ffhh_rb_cook_250821.jpg
07:55
Can Bills’ Cook keep up TD efficiency in 2025?
nbc_ffhh_hateqb_250821.jpg
02:06
Can Fins’ Tua have a bounce-back year in fantasy?
nbc_ffhh_lovehatehunter_250821.jpg
06:59
Why Jaguars’ Hunter’s fantasy ADP is ‘too low’
nbc_ffhh_rb_irving_250821.jpg
09:31
Irving a ‘true workhorse RB’ in elite Bucs offense
nbc_wnba_wedtopplays_250821.jpg
02:14
Highlights: Sparks take Wings, Bueckers puts up 44
nbc_ffhh_lovehaterbs1_250821.jpg
07:34
Jeanty will get ‘massive workload’ with Raiders
nbc_golf_cpkchlsv2_250821.jpg
06:23
Highlights: 2025 CPKC Women’s Open, Round 1
nbc_golf_johnsonwagner16th_250821.jpg
06:58
Wagner breaks down 16th hole at East Lake
nbc_roto_fresnokansas_250821.jpg
01:40
Betting Fresno State vs. Kansas in Week 0
nbc_roto_mercuryaces_250821.jpg
01:36
‘Ride with’ Aces ML vs. Mercury amid win streak
DiJonai_Carrington.jpg
02:10
Target Wilson, Carrington as WNBA Finals MVP bets
nbc_pst_isakderby_250821.jpg
11:04
Expect intense atmosphere during ‘Isak Derby’
hugo_mpx.jpg
02:13
Ekitike, Wood lead PL top goalscorer value bets
nbc_pst_fulmu_250821.jpg
11:32
Man United need to ‘build confidence’ v. Fulham
nbc_pst_eze_250821.jpg
08:56
Report: Eze set to join Arsenal in blow to Spurs
nbc_roto_chiefsfutures_250821.jpg
02:26
Wait to bet Chiefs’ Super Bowl, AFC title futures
nbc_pft_mike_evans_dads_250821.jpg
10:39
PFT Draft: Most likely to defy Father Time
nbc_pft_hear_me_out_250821.jpg
04:23
Hear Me Out: Controversial takes about Lions, Jets
nbc_pft_tysonbagent_250821.jpg
04:53
CHI gives Bagent vote of confidence with extension
nbc_pft_micahparsons_250821.jpg
08:23
Cowboys focused on ‘balance of power’ with Parsons
nbc_pft_terrymclaurin_250821.jpg
06:49
Commanders aren’t ‘same offense’ without McLaurin