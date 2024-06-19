 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NASCAR Cup Series Iowa Corn 350 - Qualifying
NASCAR Cup drivers to watch this weekend at New Hampshire
nbc_golf_gt_brysontodayshow_240617.jpg
Bryson DeChambeau disappointed by Olympic omission but understood ‘the decisions I made’
nbc_golf_livefrom_rahmwithdraws_v2_240611.jpg
Jon Rahm returns at LIV Nashville after missing U.S. Open with foot injury

Top Clips

nbc_roto_bteceltics_240618.jpg
Previewing 2025 NBA Championship odds
nbc_golf_brookehendersonpresser_240619.jpg
Henderson prioritizing fairway at KPMG Women’s PGA
nbc_golf_nellykordapresser_240619.jpg
Korda to ‘take positives’ from Meijer LPGA Classic

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Tiger granted exemption for PGA Tour membership

June 19, 2024 03:23 PM
Rex Hoggard details Jay Monahan's memo regarding PGA Tour membership and the lifetime exemption that's being made for Tiger Woods.
5:55
KPMG excited to be ‘catalyst for change’
3:19
LPGA Tour prioritizing fanbase, marketing efforts
8:11
Lewis knows she ‘can be successful’ at Sahalee
10:28
Kang ‘thrilled to be back’ at Sahalee Country Club
9:55
Khang, Lee, Ewing eyeing spot on U.S. Olympic team
4:53
Travelers Championship could yield many birdies
10:09
Zhang keeping a good mindset at KPMG Women’s PGA
6:39
Tappen previews KPMG Women’s Leadership Summit
10:25
Vu putting blinders on at KPMG Women’s PGA
5:17
McIlroy faces mental battle after U.S. Open loss
