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Why do Cowboys always run into contract trouble?
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What does JSN’s new deal mean for Pickens?

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Las Vegas Raiders v Washington Commanders
Commanders set to re-sign OL Trent Scott
College Football Playoff National Championship: Miami v Indiana
NFL invites 319 prospects to the Scouting Combine
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Sean McVay: Seahawks had “fortuitous bust” on key fourth-down play
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Will Seahawks get a new deal done with Darnold?

March 24, 2026 07:57 AM
Mike Florio and Chris Simms discuss how the Jaxon Smith-Njigba contract impacts Sam Darnold and question if the Seahawks will reach a new deal with the quarterback.

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