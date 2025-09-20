 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

KPMG Women&#039;s PGA Championship
Sarah Schmelzel shares lead in Arkansas; new mom Alison Lee one back
SMX 2025 Rd 03 Las Vegas Hunter Lawrence Fri.jpg
Hunter Lawrence beats Jett Lawrence in Las Vegas finale 450 practice
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
SMX 2025 Rd 02 St Louis Seth Hammaker.JPG
Seth Hammaker sweeps Las Vegas finale 250 practice
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_golf_nellyandstacy_250919.jpg
Nelly seeking ‘consistency’, Lewis’ irons heat up
nbc_fnia_justinj_250919.jpg
Jefferson shares how family built his work ethic
nbc_roto_daltonkincaid_250919.jpg
Kincaid a weekly TE1 despite fewer opportunities

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Watch Now

Highlights: 2025 Fedex Open de France, Round 2

September 19, 2025 10:05 PM
Check out the best shots from Round 2 action of the 2025 Fedex Open de France at Golf de Saint-Nom-la-Bretèche in France.
Up Next
nbc_golf_nellyandstacy_250919.jpg
6:53
Nelly seeking ‘consistency’, Lewis’ irons heat up
Now Playing
nbc_golf_kornferryr2_250919.jpg
7:58
HLs: Nationwide Children’s Hospital Champ., Rd 2
Now Playing
nbc_golf_dpwt_250918.jpg
4:08
Highlights: 2025 Fedex Open de France, Round 1
Now Playing
nbc_golf_kfthighlights_250918.jpg
4:18
HLs: Nationwide Children’s Hospital Champ., Rd 1
Now Playing
nbc_golf_capgemini_250917.jpg
12:36
Watson reflects on Ryder Cup as player and captain
Now Playing
Road_to_Ryder_raw.jpg
1:41
Will Scheffler carry dominance over to Ryder Cup?
Now Playing
nbc_golf_darrenclarke_250915.jpg
12:54
Clarke: Nothing comes close to being in Ryder Cup
Now Playing
nbc_golf_griffinsoundreax_250914.jpg
3:13
Analyzing Griffin’s missed putt ahead of Ryder Cup
Now Playing
nbc_golf_scottiereax_250914.jpg
3:45
Scheffler is ‘almost unbeatable’
Now Playing
nbc_golf_highlightsandreax_250913.jpg
9:04
Griffin, Koivun not clear of Scheffler at Procore
Now Playing

Related Videos

Lewis_retirement_raw.jpg
09:10
Lewis unpacks retiring from LPGA after 2025 season
nbc_golf_roundtable_250917.jpg
10:41
Bethpage Black will have ‘very, very vocal crowd’
nbc_golf_reidint_250916.jpg
12:07
Reid: Golf is better when Hull is winning
nbc_golf_kapalua_250916.jpg
05:20
Kapalua will not host 2026 edition of The Sentry
nbc_golf_ryderrt_250916.jpg
08:39
How will U.S. Ryder Cup team integrate DeChambeau?
nbc_golf_lannywadkinsinterview_250915.jpg
12:47
Wadkins: Bradley made ‘great decision’ to not play
nbc_golf_roundtable_250915.jpg
12:05
Scheffler brings ‘intimidation factor’ to U.S.
nbc_golf_koivungcpod_250915.jpg
07:39
Koivun displays difficulties of pro decision
nbc_golf_gteurosrydercup_250915.jpg
04:22
European Ryder Cup team preparing for noise
nbc_golf_deskanalysis_250912.jpg
03:13
U.S. Ryder Cup rookies trending up at Procore
nbc_golf_coreypereira_250911.jpg
02:20
Pereira playing for bigger purpose at Procore
nbc_golf_grouphighlights_250911.jpg
04:34
Spaun, Henley roll at Procore; Scheffler struggles
nbc_golf_capgeminirydercupinsights_250910.jpg
09:59
McGinley unpacks pressure Ryder Cup captains face
nbc_golf_hattonint_250910.jpg
05:24
Hatton had messy night after making Ryder Cup team
nbc_golf_yanawilson_250910.jpg
04:59
Wilson strives to be World No. 1 on LPGA Tour
nbc_golf_larrynelson_250910.jpg
10:48
Nelson ‘humbled’ by U.S. Ryder Cup ambassadorship
nbc_golf_scottieryder_250910.jpg
08:06
Scheffler: U.S. Ryder Cup team is coming together
nbc_golf_lukedonald_250910.jpg
05:46
Donald: ‘Players change’ despite Europe’s cohesion
nbc_golf_bradleykira_250910.jpg
09:13
Bradley embracing ‘captain mode’ for Ryder Cup
nbc_golf_gcpodryderpicks_250910.jpg
10:01
Predicting 2025 Ryder Cup pairings for U.S. team
nbc_golf_capgeminirydercupinsights_250909.jpg
11:52
Crenshaw: Bradley, Donald face ‘so much’ pressure
nbc_golf_rexhoggardhit_250909.jpg
04:08
Procore Champ. ‘feels like a combine’ for Team USA
nbc_golf_rorymcilroybmwpga_250909.jpg
04:33
Rory’s comments could point to global influx
nbc_golf_europerydercupteam_250909.jpg
05:24
BMW PGA ‘important’ for European Ryder Cup team
nbc_golf_gc_top10womens_250908.jpg
03:54
Oregon’s Romero ‘destined for big things’ in 2025
ben_james.jpg
06:02
Eyes on Oklahoma State, James in NCAA men’s golf
nbc_golf_gt_ewanmurray_250908.jpg
09:32
McIlroy having ‘the best season of his career’
nbc_golf_gt_malbierecap_250908.jpg
10:12
Maltbie: 50th Walker Cup was unforgettable
nbc_golf_gt_roundtable_250908.jpg
09:35
Should Team Europe be favored in the Ryder Cup?
nbc_golf_womfohrd1_250909.jpg
07:21
HLs: Women’s Folds of Honor Collegiate, Round 1

Latest Clips

nbc_fnia_justinj_250919.jpg
11:26
Jefferson shares how family built his work ethic
nbc_roto_daltonkincaid_250919.jpg
01:12
Kincaid a weekly TE1 despite fewer opportunities
nbc_roto_jamescook_250919.jpg
01:18
Treat Bills’ Cook as ‘top-12' fantasy running back
nbc_roto_brockpurdy_250919.jpg
01:15
Trust 49ers’ fantasy assets with Purdy or Jones
nbc_ffhh_ashtonj_250919.jpg
02:10
Too early to bail on Jeanty, maintain patience
jonah_tong.jpg
01:59
Tong bounces back in fourth start vs. Padres
kersh_mpx.jpg
01:31
All-time great Kershaw to retire after this season
moniak.jpg
01:31
Buy or sell Moniak’s breakout year with Rockies?
nbc_roto_jaydendaniels_250919.jpg
01:28
How Mariota replacing Daniels changes WAS attack
nbc_dls_tuastruggles_250919.jpg
07:10
Teams are challenging Tagovailoa with deep zones
nbc_ffhh_btjr_250919.jpg
03:57
Buy the dip on Thomas Jr, still possesses upside
nbc_ffhh_tucker_250919.jpg
01:55
Backup plan needed in lineups for Kraft this week
nbc_dls_tnfrecap_250919.jpg
08:33
MIA may have played best game against BUF and lost
nbc_ffhh_jayden_250919.jpg
04:35
How Daniels’ injury impacts Commander’s offense
nbc_ffhh_lastcall_250919.jpg
03:18
Wilson and Taylor over REC yards are strong bets
nbc_ffhh_ontap_250919.jpg
06:07
Debating start/sit decisions for Week 3
nbc_dps_devinmccourtyinterview_250919.jpg
10:11
NFL Week 3 preview: KC faces ‘must win,’ LAC rises
nbc_ffhh_ollie_250919.jpg
02:51
Can Gordon get more involved in MIA backfield?
mpx_dolphins.jpg
08:49
Tua, McDaniel should both ‘be on the hot seat’
nbc_ffhh_dalton_250919.jpg
01:26
Kincaid carries larger impact with improved health
nbc_ffhh_cook_250919.jpg
05:02
Cook ‘looks better than ever’ for Bills offense
nbc_roto_bestbetsv2_250919.jpg
02:36
Jets, Rams are Week 3 underdogs worth betting on
nbc_ffhh_flexualfrustration_250919.jpg
05:38
Franklin worthy of a flex spot in 12-team leagues
mahomes.jpg
02:15
Chiefs not explosive enough to cover vs. Giants
nbc_bte_nylvsphx_250919.jpg
01:48
Lean Under in Liberty-Mercury Game 3
nbc_bte_lvavsind_250919.jpg
01:45
Aces beating Fever in four is the ‘likely outcome’
nbc_bte_w3bb_250919.jpg
01:23
NFL Week 3 best bets: Target Chiefs on SNF
McDanielDPSLeBatard.jpg
09:23
McDaniel and Dolphins have a ‘structural problem’
nbc_roto_lionsravens_250919.jpg
02:12
Buy low on the loser between Ravens and Lions
nbc_cfb_indconfpreview_250919.jpg
02:09
Indiana gearing up for top-20 matchup vs. Illinois