Rory's best shots from Dubai Desert Classic Rd. 1
Relive all Rory McIlroy's performance from Round 1 of the 2024 Dubai Desert Classic.
Highlights: 2024 Dubai Desert Classic, Round 1
Relive all of the best moments from Round 1 of the Dubai Desert Classic.
How LPGA Tour will incorporate ball rollback
LPGA Tour commissioner Mollie Marcoux Samaan joins Golf Central to discuss how the ball rollback will impact the Tour, why she thinks it won't make a 'big difference' and the future of championship venues.
LPGA targeting fan growth, brand investment in ’24
LPGA Tour Commissioner Mollie Marcoux Samaan joins Golf Central to discuss the Tour's growth entering 2024, continued investment in building the brands of athletes and more.
Murray resetting goals following Sony Open win
Grayson Murray speaks to Golf Central’s Steve Burkowski about his 2nd-ever PGA Tour win at the 2024 Sony Open and how he proved his "game never left."
Schauffele taking things day-to-day in 2024
Steve Burkowski speaks with Xander Schauffele as he prepares for the American Express and discusses his mindset and goals for 2024.
Bradley suffers ‘hardest loss’ of his PGA Tour career
Cara Banks and Johnson Wagner analyze Keegan Bradley coming up just short at the 2024 Sony Open, unpacking how he was in the driver's seat and couldn't pull away from the pack.
An taking ‘incredible steps’ in his game in 2024
Cara Banks and Johnson Wagner discuss Byeong Hun An's performance at the 2024 Sony Open, explaining why the 32-year-old has much to look forward to despite coming up just short in Hawaii.
Murray wins 2024 Sony Open in three-way playoff
Cara Banks and Johnson Wagner recap the final round of the 2024 Sony Open in Hawaii, where Grayson Murray earned his first PGA Tour win in over 6 years after a three-way playoff with Byeong Hun An and Keegan Bradley.
McIlroy: Sloppy mistakes expected in first week
Rory McIlroy reflects on a sloppy Round 4 of the Dubai Invitational, in which a couple water shots and a three-putt from two feet gave him a one-stroke defeat to Tommy Fleetwood.