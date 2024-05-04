 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Kentucky Derby
Previewing the 150th Kentucky Derby: Updated Odds and Analysis for Each Horse
NASCAR Cup Series AdventHealth 400 - Qualifying
NASCAR Cup starting lineup at Kansas: Christopher Bell starts first
NASCAR Cup Series AdventHealth 400 - Practice
Christopher Bell tops field at Kansas for first Cup pole of the season

Top Clips

nbc_horse_jockeyhernandezintv_240504.jpg
Hernandez Jr. reflects on Kentucky Derby win
150_kentucky_derby.jpg
Mystik Dan wins Kentucky Derby in photo finish
nbc_golf_kriskimhighlightsandreax_240504.jpg
Kim mature beyond his years at CJ Cup Byron Nelson

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Kentucky Derby
Previewing the 150th Kentucky Derby: Updated Odds and Analysis for Each Horse
NASCAR Cup Series AdventHealth 400 - Qualifying
NASCAR Cup starting lineup at Kansas: Christopher Bell starts first
NASCAR Cup Series AdventHealth 400 - Practice
Christopher Bell tops field at Kansas for first Cup pole of the season

Top Clips

nbc_horse_jockeyhernandezintv_240504.jpg
Hernandez Jr. reflects on Kentucky Derby win
150_kentucky_derby.jpg
Mystik Dan wins Kentucky Derby in photo finish
nbc_golf_kriskimhighlightsandreax_240504.jpg
Kim mature beyond his years at CJ Cup Byron Nelson

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Knapp's speed control 'key' ahead of Nelson Rd. 4

May 4, 2024 06:32 PM
Jake Knapp looks to "stick to the game plan" ahead of the final round of the CJ Cup Byron Nelson, and Golf Central analyzes why his speed control on the greens is "key" to score his second win in his rookie campaign.
Up Next
nbc_golf_kriskimhighlightsandreax_240504.jpg
5:04
Kim mature beyond his years at CJ Cup Byron Nelson
Now Playing
nbc_golf_kohlesandwallacereax_240504.jpg
4:16
Wallace focused and healthy at CJ Cup Byron Nelson
Now Playing
nbc_golf_gc_dphls_240503.jpg
1:26
Highlights: 2024 Volvo China Open, Round 2
Now Playing
nbc_golf_gc_mattwallace_240503.jpg
4:25
Wallace playing ‘confident’ at CJ Cup Byron Nelson
Now Playing
nbc_golf_gc_jasondayhl_240503.jpg
2:42
HLs: Day’s short game wows to barely make cut
Now Playing
nbc_golf_gc_speithhighlights_240503.jpg
3:47
Highlights: Spieth misses cut after 1-under Rd. 2
Now Playing
nbc_golf_gc_zachjohnson_240503.jpg
1:29
Johnson ‘kind of in shock’ by 500-start milestone
Now Playing
nbc_golf_gc_knappintv_240503__934604.jpg
1:37
Knapp: Nice to ‘steal a few’ long putts in Round 2
Now Playing
nbc_golf_gc_dptourchinaopenrd2hls_240502.jpg
1:36
Highlights: 2024 Volvo China Open, Round 1
Now Playing
nbc_golf_gc_jordanspieth_240502.jpg
2:02
Spieth: ‘Stalled’ in CJ Cup Byron Nelson Round 1
Now Playing