Streelman recaps 'challenging' Round 2 conditions
Kevin Streelman discusses the "challenging" conditions in Round 2 of the Valspar Championship while finishing strong with a birdie on No. 18, as well as the back story of his new ball marker.
Cink among leaders at Valspar after two rounds
Golf Central looks at Stewart Cink's strong performance in Round 2 of the Valspar Championship, while the veteran discusses changes to his game that have proven extremely effective.
Thomas 'in a great place' going into Valspar Rd. 3
Justin Thomas looks at what went right and wrong in Round 2 at the 2024 Valspar Championship before the Golf Central crew analyzes his performance and what's ahead this weekend.
Phillips: Valspar Championship Round 2 was a grind
Chandler Phillips says it was just "one of those days" battling difficult conditions in Round 2 of the Valspar Championship but finds himself in great position entering the weekend.
Highlights: Sullivan atop Singapore leaderboard
The Golf Central Crew run through highlights from the 2024 Porsche Singapore Classic, where Andy Sullivan and Matthieu Pavon have impressed through two rounds.
Thomas: Nice to see patience pay off in Round 1
Justin Thomas shares how we was able to salvage his first round of the Valspar Championship despite not driving the ball well but seeing "patience pay off" while finishing his round strong.
USGA president Perpall 'excited' for 2024
USGA's Fred Perpall reflects on the lessons learned in his first year as president, and also looks ahead to his goals for golf in the 2024 season.
Who is primed to succeed at Palos Verdes?
Paige Mackenzie breaks down Ruoning Yin's success at Palos Verdes last year and explains the players she expects to play well in the
Pak always dreamed of hosting an LPGA event
Seri Pak calls in to discuss her excitement to host the 2024 Fir Hills Seri Pak Championship and looks back on the proudest moments of her career.
Unpacking PGA Tour player director, PIF meeting
Todd Lewis and Steve Burkowski discuss the latest on the meeting between PGA Tour policy board player directors and Yasir Al-Rumayyan, the governor of Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund.